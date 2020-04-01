Blaine County doctor: ‘What I’m seeing is very scary in our emergency department’

Blaine County is Idaho’s outbreak hotspot

It was Idaho’s first hot spot for the new coronavirus, with confirmed COVID-19 cases in Blaine County approaching 200 as of Tuesday. Two of the state’s early deaths from the disease were patients from Blaine County.

Torres said the hospital, which has only two ICU beds, was managing to transport patients by ambulance and helicopter when necessary. But he reiterated his concern about overwhelmed ERs and hospitals, if the public does not heed advice to stay isolated at home and take the other safety measures recommended by state and federal public health agencies.

“It would be a nightmare of Twin and Boise started getting the number of cases we’re getting, because there’s a lot more people there and a lot more people who could be exposed and who could become ill,” he said. “That would be a disaster.”

Torres shared that patients have shown no symptoms, mild symptoms or symptoms like diarrhea or loss of smell that many people don’t see as indicative of COVID-19.

One third to one half of patients have reported a loss of smell or taste, he said.

“I’ve just been shocked at, again, how many people could have very mild symptoms and still have it,” he said.