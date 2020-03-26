Blaine County commissioners tell residents to stay in county

HAILEY — Blaine County commissioners are urging residents not to travel outside Blaine County for casual travel and recreation, hotel stays, shopping and other activities that are not defined as essential under the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare Self-Isolation Order.
"These trips are a violation of the letter and spirit of the order," a statement from commissioners released Thursday said.
People should minimize travel for essential activities and eliminate all non-essential travel, the statement said.
The order permits outdoor recreation as long as people also observe social distancing. Blaine County residents who go outside for exercise should do it in Blaine County, not in other counties, the statement said.
Commissioners also ask residents to shop for essential items in Blaine County, if at all possible, not in other counties; and so on for other activities.
Anyone who is sick must stay in their homes, the statement said.
"It is up to the citizens of Blaine County to do their part to limit the spread of this deadly disease, here in Blaine County, or anywhere else," the statement said. "It is also up to citizens to ease the minds of residents in neighboring counties who are concerned they are at greater risk of becoming infected due to the high volume of travelers from Blaine County. This can be accomplished by minimizing or eliminating out-of-county travel."
The commissioners also asked anyone traveling to Blaine County to do so only for essential purposes. Anyone who stays in the county for a longer period should self-isolate for 14 days when they get home.
“We owe it to ourselves and our neighbors to do everything we can to slow the spread of coronavirus,” Commissioner Angenie McCleary said.
“Each of us contributes to the goal of stopping the spread of coronavirus, which affects all of us," Commissioner Jacob Greenberg said. "We must be smart and do our part to succeed, so we’re able to return to normal life sooner, rather than later.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.