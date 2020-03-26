Blaine County commissioners tell residents to stay in county

HAILEY — Blaine County commissioners are urging residents not to travel outside Blaine County for casual travel and recreation, hotel stays, shopping and other activities that are not defined as essential under the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare Self-Isolation Order.

"These trips are a violation of the letter and spirit of the order," a statement from commissioners released Thursday said.

People should minimize travel for essential activities and eliminate all non-essential travel, the statement said.

The order permits outdoor recreation as long as people also observe social distancing. Blaine County residents who go outside for exercise should do it in Blaine County, not in other counties, the statement said.

Commissioners also ask residents to shop for essential items in Blaine County, if at all possible, not in other counties; and so on for other activities.

Anyone who is sick must stay in their homes, the statement said.