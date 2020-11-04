Blaine and Twin Falls counties claim first 2 flu-related deaths this season

TWIN FALLS — A Blaine-County man older than 60 and a Twin Falls County woman older than 80 have been reported as the first influenza-related deaths of the 2020-21 season. Both were also infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

“The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is reminding Idahoans that both infections can be serious and there is concern that co-circulation and co-infection with influenza and COVID-19 viruses could be especially harmful, particularly among adults already at increased risk of influenza-related complications,” said Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, the Idaho influenza surveillance coordinator. “I encourage everyone to get their annual flu vaccine as soon as possible to reduce the chance of getting the flu. This is extremely important this season.”

On average, 41 influenza-related deaths occur each year in Idaho; mostly among people older than 50.

Influenza is a contagious virus that causes respiratory illness in 5 to 20 percent of the population every year. Symptoms of the flu include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headache, chills, or fatigue, the health district said in a statement. Although most people who get the flu recover after a few days, some people may develop serious complications, leading to hospitalization and even death.