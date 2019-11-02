TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Rotary Club will host the fourth Bites of Brilliance from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Stone House, 330 Fourth Ave. S.
Featured speakers will be Wiley Dobbs, Cesar Perez, Alice Schenk, Valerie Illguth, Dave Erickson and Julie Ferraro.
This is a fundraiser to provide third-grade dictionaries.
Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the door.
To see the Bites of Brilliance video, go to vimeo.com/368865448.
