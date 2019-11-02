{{featured_button_text}}
Bites of Brilliance speakers

Bites of Brilliance speakers.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF TWIN FALLS ROTARY CLUB

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Rotary Club will host the fourth Bites of Brilliance from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Stone House, 330 Fourth Ave. S.

Featured speakers will be Wiley Dobbs, Cesar Perez, Alice Schenk, Valerie Illguth, Dave Erickson and Julie Ferraro.

This is a fundraiser to provide third-grade dictionaries.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the door.

To see the Bites of Brilliance video, go to vimeo.com/368865448.

