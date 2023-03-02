Early Twin Falls photographer Clarence E. Bisbee produced thousands of photographs before his death in 1954.

Bisbee arrived in Idaho in January 1906 to document the growth of south-central Idaho’s new town and irrigation system.

Over the years, Bisbee’s photographs attracted national attention, and in 1924, the Library of Congress commissioned two of his landscapes — one of a roaring Shoshone Falls and the other of Big Red Fish Lake — to represent Idaho in a national collection.

Bisbee told the Twin Falls Daily Times that the difficulty in the task was in narrowing down the selection of landscapes to two.

“I have always said we have everything in Idaho but the ocean,” he told the Times. “Our mountain lakes are as fine as any in the United States, I am sure; and, while our mountains are not as high as the Rockies in various sections of the continental divide, I have always thought our Idaho ranges are unsurpassed for sheer beauty.”

Bisbee and his wife, Jessie, owned land in the Snake River Canyon east of Twin Falls. Bisbee told the Times the couple had walked along both sides of the canyon, photographing every piece of it for more than 30 miles.

“One of the pictures is a view of Great Shoshone Falls and that certainly would be a popular choice with people in this section,” he said, “and I think it will be considered a fair choice by other parts of the state as well.”

