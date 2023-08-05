Huxton DeVries MullinsBaby boy
Born: 7/30/23
Mother: Madilyn Mullins
Father: Nathaniel Mullins
Kimberly
Ashur David VillalobosBaby boy
Born:7/30/23
Mother: Margo Ellen Villalobos
Father: David Villalobos
Address: Twin Falls
Lorenzo Ruiz-SeraficoBaby boy
Born: 7/28/23
Mother: Alejandra A. Serafico-Basilio
Father: Martin Ruiz Navarrete
Rupert
Amaya GastelumBaby girl
Born: 7/28/23
Mother: Maria Medrano
Father: Denny Guerrero Gastelum
Twin Falls
Deacon WilliamsBaby boy
Born: 7/29/23
Mother: RaeAnne Costa
Father: Owen Williams
Address: Rupert
Jaylene Alejandra ChaconBaby girl
Born: 7/29/23
Mother: Dania Sotelo
Father: Rigoberto Chacon
Twin Falls
Kynlee Dawn WellsBaby girl
Born: 7/30/23
Mother: McKenzie Wells
Father: Kolten Wells
Dietrich
Cesar Jose RamirezBaby boy
Born: 7/31/23
Mother: Aaliyah A. Limon
Father: Christian J. Ramirez
Twin Falls
Santana Amari HernandezBaby boy
Born: 8/1/23
Mother: Sabrina Gonzalez
Father: Ramon Hernandez
Jerome
Evi Rose FromeyerBaby girl
Born: 8/1/23
Mother: Samantha Fromeyer
Father: Jacob Fromeyer
Hansen