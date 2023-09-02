Hezekiah Amos Rebollozo
Baby boy
Born: 8/30/2023
Mother: Nakiya Nicole Goings
Father: Angel Rebollozo
Burley
Layla Meh Dilworth
Baby girl
Born: 8/30/2023
Mother: Neh Meh Dilworth
Father: James Dilworth
Twin Falls
Legend Nathaniel Fierros
Baby boy
Born: 8/30/2023
Mother: Jadyn Miller
Father: Richard Fierros
Twin Falls
Ace Conrad Nangle
Baby boy
Born: 8/29/23
Mother: Josey Nangle
Father: Conrad Nangle
Twin Falls
Harrison Fred Ruhter
Baby boy
Born: 8/29/23
Mother: Cara Ruhter
Father: Benjamin Ruhter
Jerome
Allanah Letizia Walsh
Baby girl
Born: 8/29/23
Mother: Heally Walsh
Father: Ryan Walsh
Gooding
Elloise Irene-Ruby Carlson
Baby girl
Born: 8/29/23
Mother: Robin Dolzadelli-Carlson
Father: Aaron Carlson
Twin Falls
Kayleen Rocio Acevedo
Baby girl
Born: 8/29/23
Mother: Sonia Acevedo
Father: Mauro Acevedo
Jerome
Everly Rose Mumford
Baby girl
Born: 8/23/23
Mother: Megan Mumford
Father: Ryan Mumford
Twin Falls
Anaya Myla Mugisha
Baby girl
Born: 8/28/23
Mother: Delyse Dukuzeyesu
Father: Ejide Mugisha
Twin Falls
Nolan Daniel Klein
Baby boy
Born: 8/24/2023
Mother: Christina Klein
Twin Falls
Malak Ramsay Peterson
Baby boy
Born: 8/27/2023
Mother: Ashly Peterson
Father: Garrett Peterson
Twin Falls
Jesse Robert Lynn Shurtz
Baby boy
Born: 8/21/23
Mother: Layna L Hathaway-James
Father: Shelby Shurtz
Twin Falls
Adalynn Azari Fregoso
Baby girl
Born: 8/23/23
Mother: Diana Edizabeth Fregoso
Father: Jesus Santos
Jerome
Ezra Lee Wilkins
Baby boy
Born: 8/25/23
Mother: Gabrielle Wilkins
Father: Raymond Wilkins
Address: Twin Falls
Julian Jose Flores
Baby boy
Born: 8/25/23
Mother: Nancy Torres
Father: Jose Flores
Twin Falls
Florence Ivory Bea Jenkins
Baby girl
Born: 8/25/23
Mother: Tana Jenkins
Father: Jordan Jenkins
Declo
Navy Lee Sorensen
Baby girl
Born: 8/26/23
Mother: Sarah Sorensen
Father: Mitch Sorensen
Wendell
Sutton Lynn Saulls
Baby Girl
Born: 8/26/23
Mother: Esmeralda Saulls
Father: Andrew Saulls
Twin Falls