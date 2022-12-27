Birdies Indoor Golf offers tools to perfect the game

BURLEY — One of the town's best-kept secrets offers golfers a way to virtually hit the greens, improve their games year-round — and to "experience" courses around the world.

Birdies Only Indoor Golf, 144 W. 13th St., provides the technology for golfers to hone their skills and reduce the intimidation factor for first-time golfers, Birdies Only Indoor Golf co-owner Alex Mitton said.

Four people can play at each of the two bays and cameras shoot at 3,000 frames per second to record data on the ball, such as speed, side and back spin, side angle, launch angle and angle of attack, among others.

It also tracks club data including speed, dynamic loft, angle of attack and club path.

“It’s scary how accurate it is and will tell you if you hit the ball badly or sliced,” Mitton said. “A lot of times out on the driving range you’ll hit a bad shot, but you can’t tell why.”

The company can email the video and data to the players so they or their coach can analyze it.

“It’s a good way to improve your game,” co-owner Nelson Geary said.

Half of their customers come in to work on their games or play during the Idaho off-season, — and the other half just enjoy playing all of the golf courses available on the computer software, he said.

Birdies also has golf clubs to lend for beginners who just want to try their hand at the game.

After the player swing and hits the ball the projection screen cushions the ball’s impact so it rolls back without ricocheting.

There are some courses for children and players ages 3 to 80 can enjoy the experience.

While walk-ins are welcome most people book a tee-time online to make sure there are open slots. The business is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost is $50 for four players for an hour.

“We have music on and keep everything low-key,” Mitton said.

Mitton, Geary, and their other two business partners, Jaram Jones and Alex Larsen, all graduated from Burley High School, went off to college and returned to the area about a half-dozen years ago.

“We were just sitting around at cabin at Island Park thinking about some of the things people can do in Burley when we came up with this idea,” Geary said.

They opened in April.

The business has already been utilized by some high school golf coaches in Mini-Cassia and some students have driven to Burley from Twin Falls and Jerome to play at Birdies.

“This is a really good way to keep golfing year round and hopefully get better at it. In Idaho golf is seasonal and you can lose half of the year due to the weather,” Mitton said. “If you take six months off from the game it’s hard to get back into the swing of it.”