Billingsley Creek update Thursday

HAGERMAN — The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation and its engineering team will present a development update on projects within the Billingsley Creek Unit of Thousand Springs State Park.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Hagerman Valley Senior Citizen Center, 140 E. Lake St.

TIMES-NEWS

