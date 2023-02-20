The “Biggest Little Museum in Idaho” is getting bigger.
The tidy little space the local historical society occupies at West Main and North State streets in Hagerman has grown too small to display even a portion of the organization’s historic belongings, thanks to a 2017 donation of more than 600 oil paintings by famed Idaho impressionistic landscape artist Archie “Teton” Teater.
Now, after a five-year pursuit of funds to purchase a larger building to display the Teater paintings, the Hagerman Valley Historical Society has acquired the space its 200 members have hoped for.
The group plans to keep its current building — which it rents from the city for a nominal fee — for a research center once the historic artifacts are relocated to the new museum, and that might take a few years, says museum Curator Jan Lemcke.
But the 90-year-old Lemcke hopes it doesn’t take that long. She says she’d like to see the new museum finished in her lifetime.
2 historic buildings, 2 historical museums
The historical society’s current building began its life in 1909 as the Hagerman State Bank of Idaho and operated as a bank until November 1935. For the next 50 years, the 1,200-square-foot brick building served as the town’s post office. In 1984, the 3-year-old historical society leased the building from the city.
The building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1989.
About a quarter-mile south of the museum, just off North State Street at the town’s south entrance, the group’s “new” museum sits empty — like a blank slate — waiting for the historical society’s board of directors to plan out its future.
Built as the Morris Roberts Store in 1892, the structure, with solid, three-foot-thick rock walls, doubled in size in 1905 when a bank was added to its east side.
A Western-architecture facade made of ornamental sheet metal by Mesker Brothers adorns the front of the building.
Inside, impeccably carved teller cages leave no doubt about the building’s long history.
It’s also been a cream factory and an art gallery, Lemcke said on a recent tour of the new museum.
The building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1989.
Who was Archie Teater?
Teater was born in 1901 in Boise and was raised in Hagerman. He worked as a trailblazer in Grand Teton Nation Park, where he became captivated by the rugged mountains.
He is best known for his painting “Majestic Tetons on Canvas.” Another well-known Teater painting is “Fight of the Greasy Grass” depicting the Battle of the Little Bighorn.
Singer Burl Ives called Teater, “a fine ballad singer on canvas,” the Salt Lake Tribune said in 1951.
In 1952, Teater hired Frank Lloyd Wright to build an art studio overlooking the Snake River in the Hagerman Valley. The studio, now a private home, is commonly known as Teater’s Knoll.
Teater was a prolific artist who created some 4,000 paintings in his lifetime.
For now, the Teater paintings belonging to the Hagerman Valley Historical Society are housed in a Twin Falls bank vault.