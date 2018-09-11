Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clean-up

Big Wood River

 COURTESY OF WOOD RIVER LAND TRUST

HAILEY — Bring your river shoes or waders for the first annual Big Wood River Cleanup Day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.

The cleanup will cover the majority of the river, and volunteers are asked to meet at 9 a.m. at one of three locations:

  • Coffee Corner, 120 N. Main St., Bellevue
  • Hailey Coffee Company, 219 S. Main St., Hailey
  • Perry’s Restaurant, 131 Fourth St. W., Ketchum

Light refreshments, trash bags and suggested river reaches will be available.

The cleanup is sponsored by the Wood River Land Trust’s Trout Friendly program, which strives to protect the health of the Big Wood River. For more information, go to troutfriendly.com or call 208-788-3947 or email rsanto@woodriverlandtrust.org.

The Wood River Land Trust, Trout Unlimited, the Idaho Conservation League and the Environmental Resource Center are also supporting the cleanup day. Volunteers of all ages and abilities are asked to participate.

