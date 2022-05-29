BIG STORY: Times-News photographer Pat Sutphin's best sports photos of Magic Valley high school athletes

Gooding senior Colston Loveland brings down Jerome tight end Gavin Capps as Gooding senior Taylor Cavitt jumps over them Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, during the season opener at Gooding High School in Gooding.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls senior Haylee Stalions reacts after defeating Vallivue 3-0 to claim the state title on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, during the 4A Girls State Soccer Championship game at Middleton High School in Middleton.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Oakley junior Falon Bedke tries to tip the ball over the net but Valley senior Kyra Balls is ready with the block Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Valley High School in Hazelton. Oakley defeated Valley 3-0 with final scores of 25-22, 25-20 and 25-17.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Buhl junior Jayce Bower pins South Fremont junior Dillon Gneiting at 1:44 of their 145-pound championship bout Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, during the State Wrestling Championships at Holt Arena in Pocatello.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Camas County sophomore Tristen Smith plows through a host of Rockland defenders as he drives the ball to the net Saturday, March 5, 2022, during the 1A District II State Championship game at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Rockland defeated Camas County 53-51 to claim the state title.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Canyon Ridge keeper Eli Cook dives to stop a shot by Jerome on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
From left to right, Declo freshmen Bailey Matthews, Morgan Robinson and Ellie Erickson watch from backstage as other teams compete in the Dance category Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, during the 2022 3A State Dance Championships at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Declo finished second in the Hip Hop and Military categories, third in the Dance and Prop categories, and third overall.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Canyon Ridge junior Israel Larios slides into home before Jerome catcher Tanner Whittaker can tag him out Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
The Burley cheerleading team performs at halftime Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, during the rivalry game against Minico at Burley High School in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Declo senior John Mazur crosses the finish line in the boys 100 meter dash Friday, May 20, 2022, during the first day of the 3A/2A/1A Track and Field State Championships at Middleton High School in Middleton.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Filer third baseman Gracie Brooks reacts after tagging a McCall-Donnelly runner out at third Friday, April 1, 2022, during the 14th annual Lady Dawg Spring Classic at Kimberly High School in Kimberly. Filer defeated McCall-Donnelly 14-2.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Dietrich sophomore Ellie Hoskisson snatches the ball before Lighthouse Christian sophomore Ella De Jong can get a hand on it Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. Dietrich defeated Lighthouse Christian 52-37.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Colby Dixon, of Canyon Ridge, competes in the boys 200 yard freestyle on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, during the District IV Championship Meet at the Twin Falls City Pool in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Burley sophomore Halli Vaught reacts after missing her opportunity to pick up the spare Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, during the Region 4 Girls District Singles tournament at Bowladrome in Twin Falls.
Whether it’s the Sandy Hook shooter or this week’s slaughter of 19 children and two adults at a Texas elementary school, or even Boise’s own shooter at the Boise Towne Square, the common thread is too-easy access to guns. People who have no business possessing guns had easy access to them, and went on rampages that killed innocent people.
Gooding senior Colston Loveland brings down Jerome tight end Gavin Capps as Gooding senior Taylor Cavitt jumps over them Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, during the season opener at Gooding High School in Gooding.
Twin Falls senior Haylee Stalions reacts after defeating Vallivue 3-0 to claim the state title on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, during the 4A Girls State Soccer Championship game at Middleton High School in Middleton.
Oakley junior Falon Bedke tries to tip the ball over the net but Valley senior Kyra Balls is ready with the block Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Valley High School in Hazelton. Oakley defeated Valley 3-0 with final scores of 25-22, 25-20 and 25-17.
Buhl junior Jayce Bower pins South Fremont junior Dillon Gneiting at 1:44 of their 145-pound championship bout Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, during the State Wrestling Championships at Holt Arena in Pocatello.
Camas County sophomore Tristen Smith plows through a host of Rockland defenders as he drives the ball to the net Saturday, March 5, 2022, during the 1A District II State Championship game at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Rockland defeated Camas County 53-51 to claim the state title.
From left to right, Declo freshmen Bailey Matthews, Morgan Robinson and Ellie Erickson watch from backstage as other teams compete in the Dance category Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, during the 2022 3A State Dance Championships at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Declo finished second in the Hip Hop and Military categories, third in the Dance and Prop categories, and third overall.
Declo senior John Mazur crosses the finish line in the boys 100 meter dash Friday, May 20, 2022, during the first day of the 3A/2A/1A Track and Field State Championships at Middleton High School in Middleton.
Filer third baseman Gracie Brooks reacts after tagging a McCall-Donnelly runner out at third Friday, April 1, 2022, during the 14th annual Lady Dawg Spring Classic at Kimberly High School in Kimberly. Filer defeated McCall-Donnelly 14-2.
Dietrich sophomore Ellie Hoskisson snatches the ball before Lighthouse Christian sophomore Ella De Jong can get a hand on it Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. Dietrich defeated Lighthouse Christian 52-37.