BIG STORY: Southern Idaho Solid Waste District — Here’s how Magic Valley counties dispose of trash

Until the mid-1990s, the disposal of the Magic Valley’s trash was a bit of a free-for-all. Each county had numerous “garbage dumps” where residents took their household waste, broken furniture and appliances, leaves and grass clippings, and old tires.

Even barrels of toxic chemicals found their way to some of these makeshift landfills.

In many of these dumps, folks were free to scrounge around in piles of trash to take home treasures others had cast off over the years.

In addition to sanctioned sites — such as the old dump at Blue Lakes Boulevard and Rock Creek — the Snake River Canyon and desert areas in the Magic Valley have been used illegally as dumpsites for decades.

But things have changed.

The Southern Idaho Solid Waste District now takes care of all the trash in the seven counties of Jerome, Twin Falls, Cassia, Minidoka, Blaine, Gooding and Lincoln.

In 1988, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed changing its rules regulating the disposal of solid waste. Known as the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act’s “Subtitle D,” these rules require landfills to meet stringent design, operation and closure requirements.

The new regulations pushed counties to get serious about trash. Construction of today’s mammoth Milner Butte Landfill was completed April 6, 1994, four days ahead of the federally mandated deadline.

But the prior decision-making process was fraught with contention.

In southern Idaho, a planning group was formed in 1989 to explore ways to meet the EPA rules and do away with the many local dumpsites.

In 1991, the Idaho Legislature authorized the formation of regional waste districts to comply with the federal mandate and, in 1992, the Southern Idaho Regional Solid Waste District was created.

The planning group first chose the Hansen Butte, just three miles west of Murtaugh, for the site of the proposed new regional landfill. The group, in June 1992, brought a conditional-use permit application before the Twin Falls County Planning and Zoning Commission, which approved the permit.

But locals stringently objected and petitioned against the permit.

Twin Falls County commissioners overturned the waste district’s conditional-use permit in July 1992.

“This has been a divisive, difficult issue from the beginning,” said Terry Schultz, an employee of the South Central Public Health District who organized the solid waste district and eventually became its executive director.

Twin Falls County then pulled out of the district and built its own landfill at Hub Butte south of Twin Falls — a decision spurred largely by frustrations over not having control of the district proportional to how much it paid into it, the Times-News wrote at the time.

But the county hired the regional organization to manage its Hub Butte landfill in 1995 and made a full return to the district in 2000.

Schultz shepherded “a truly tortuous process of selecting a site for a regional landfill… and getting seven of the eight south-central Idaho counties to eventually sign on,” the Times-News wrote in a June 2010 editorial upon Schultz’s retirement.

Josh Bartlome, who started at the Milner Butte Landfill in 2006 as an environmental specialist and in 2011 took over as director, says he is proud of what the waste district has accomplished.

The district today features a state-of-the-art landfill and 14 waste transfer stations where folks can take their trash if they don’t have garbage pickup at home. The district also boasts a transportation system with 15 trucks, a 2.6-megawatt gas-to-energy facility, a massive waste diversion system to save space in the landfill, a public information and education network, a special waste management system for problem waste, and 78 employees, Bartlome said Friday.

“We’ve met or exceeded all projections,” he said. “And we have the lowest ‘tipping’ fees in the nation. That’s something really important to us.”

The landfill takes in 300,000 tons of trash per year, Bartlome said.

Nearly half the waste processed by the landfill comes from Twin Falls County, he said, meaning the county pays the largest portion of the costs.

The gas-to-energy program helps defray overall costs to the district. The program created $710,500 in revenue in 2021, according to the district’s environmental manager, Nate Francisco.

The process converts landfill gases — methane, carbon dioxide and nitrogen — into electricity. A third generator will soon produce another 1.3 megawatts.

Organic material in the landfill begins producing methane within six weeks, Bartlome said. Production peaks in the first six to 18 months but continues for 40 to 60 years.

Instead of burning the gas, the district jumped at the chance to tap into the landfill’s potential.

“We have an opportunity to capitalize on a resource that will be there a long, long time,” then Cassia County commissioner and solid waste district board Chair Paul Christensen told the Times-News in 2018.

As the area’s population continues its massive growth, the district prepares to grow with it.

“We are already preparing to expand to the west,” Bartlome said. The district has purchased land next to the landfill and has begun the permit process.

The landfill has used up 90 acres of its total 245-acre footprint. Twenty-eight acres are under final closure, he said.

A promising pilot program is being implemented at the Ohio Gulch Transfer Station in Hailey to pull usable materials for resale, which would save space in the Milner Butte Landfill.

Building Materials Thrift Store in Bellevue is working to take gently used items brought into Ohio Gulch.

Bartlome says if the pilot program is successful, he’d like to see similar initiatives at the other transfer stations.

“Anytime we can divert waste, we save space and save money hand over fist,” he said.

Many don’t realize the full role of the district, Bartlome said, not even the seven county commissioners who serve on its board of directors.

“We manage all of the waste, from start to finish,” he said. “The only time anyone else touches the waste is when it’s hauled by any of the multiple independent haulers, like Western Waste Services and PSI Environmental.”

