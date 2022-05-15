BIG STORY: Remembering the Old Oregon Trail, Part 1: 'The nation's longest graveyard'

The Old Oregon Trail was a well-traveled road long before wagon wheels rolled over it in the mid-19th century.

Used for thousands of years by wildlife and American Indians, and later by mountain men and fur traders, the original single-track route — one of many interwoven over the western frontier — was barely noticeable in the prairie grass and sagebrush.

With the launching of the first substantial wagon train in 1843, the single track quickly became a westbound double-track highway for a half-million emigrants.

For nearly three decades, usually in April or May each year, trains of covered wagons started out from Independence, Missouri, into an unknown future over the Rocky Mountains and into Oregon Territory.

Oregon wasn't just the destination; Oregon Territory was half of the journey.

This section of Oregon Territory in southern Idaho, however, was not what emigrants were looking for, nearly 180 years ago.

Most evidence of the Old Oregon Trail — the heavily traveled pioneer path that pushed the western boundary of the nation to the Pacific Ocean — has been wiped clean over the years.

But thanks to private and public historic preservation efforts, select remnants of the 2,200-mile-long trail are being protected for future generations.

Many of these historic sites are in Idaho.

In south-central Idaho, the Oregon Trail wanders 150 miles from American Falls to Glenns Ferry. Traces of the trail can still be seen today near Massacre Rocks, Milner, Rock Creek and Hagerman, in addition to alternate routes north of the Snake River.

This is Part 1 of a Times-News multi-part series about the path of the Oregon Trail though the greater Magic Valley and where folks can see evidence of the 19th century's Westward Migration.

'The greatest impediment'

The first thousand miles of the Oregon Trail, through Kansas, Nebraska and Wyoming, were relatively easy compared with the thousand-mile leg west of the Continental Divide, the divide that also separated Oregon Territory from the Louisiana Purchase.

Emigrants faced one geological obstacle after another after crossing the Divide into Oregon Territory at South Pass in Wyoming — and into what would later become Idaho.

Steep mountains, deep canyons, and miserably hot deserts of volcanic rock held wagon traffic to a narrow course across the state; today's U.S. Highway 30 follows nearly the same path through Idaho.

In today's Bear Lake County in the southeast corner of Idaho, migrants crossed the treacherous Big Hill, which emigrant Theodore Talbot in 1843 called "... the greatest impediment on the whole route from the United States to Fort Hall."

Going up Big Hill with a wagon train was easier than coming down, Talbot said. The hill was so steep that wagons had to be tied together and eased down the road. An uncontrolled descent was often fatal.

Once in Snake River country, the Old Oregon Trail — a single path to that point — split into numerous routes as weary travelers left the well-beaten trail looking for an easier way. Cutoffs such as the Hudspeth and the Goodale cutoffs saved miles but took a heavy toll on animals and wagons.

These cutoffs and alternate routes received far less traffic over the decades and eventually rejoined the main route of the Oregon Trail farther west.

'The nation's longest graveyard'

The death toll over the entire trail was a heavy one.

If evenly spaced over the length of the trail, graves would be found every 50 yards from Missouri to Oregon City, giving the Oregon Trail its epithet, "the nation's longest graveyard."

One in 10 emigrants who started the trip died before reaching their destination, most often from disease, accidents or drowning, according to the Oregon-California Trail Association.

And yet, emigrant deaths caused by American Indians numbered fewer than 400 during the two busiest decades on the trail, the associations says. That's fewer than the number of Indians killed by emigrants.

Evidence of their struggle to cross the frontier was scattered along the way as the emigrants abandoned property to lighten their loads and chopped wagons for firewood.

"Large numbers are leaving their wagons and packing upon their animals. Horses, mules, and even oxen, are used for packing," Franklin Langworthy wrote in his journal in 1850. "The wagons are generally broken in pieces by their owners, and used for fuel before they leave the ground. The number of vehicles that share this fate, it would be impossible to calculate.

"Thousands of fine trucks, boxes and barrels are burnt for cooking purposes. Property that cost one hundred dollars in the States, is none too much to make one comfortable fire in an evening, Langworthy wrote. "The whole way begins to be strewn with property of every kind, which has been thrown away by the owners. The number of carcasses of dead animals increases as we proceed...

"The odor is quite annoying."

Keep moving: Nothing to see here

Hundreds of thousands of emigrants crossed southern Idaho on the Oregon Trail, but few saw anything here worth settling for. And, ironically, those who settled here first didn't get here on the Oregon Trail.

The earliest settlers were cattle ranchers who claimed grazing rights in the 1860s.

Soon after, the first store between Fort Hall and Fort Boise rose out of the dust on the Oregon Trail, at a stage stop on the banks of Rock Creek just north of the South Hills, where cattlemen, miners from the Snake River and stagecoach passengers would rub shoulders with emigrants.

Westward travel on the Oregon Trail dwindled after the transcontinental railroad was completed in the mid-1860s. Eventually, much of the old trail was plowed under in the name of progress.

But one man sought to save what was left of the trail after the turn of the 20th century.

Saving the Old Oregon Trail

Ezra Meeker was 22 years old the first time he passed through Idaho. Along with his wife, Eliza Jane, and his infant son, Meeker followed the Oregon Trail through Idaho in 1852 in search of prosperity.

Meeker settled in what would become Puyallup, Washington, where he amassed a fortune and became one of the most influential men in the state. But hard times destroyed his financial empire and Meeker started a new life devoted to preserving the Oregon Trail.

Determined to keep the historic emigrant route from fading into obscurity, Meeker set out with a team of oxen and a covered wagon and retraced the route he had taken more than 50 years before.

The attention Meeker drew to the Oregon Trail on his many trips across the West resulted in the eventual preservation of the trail and its alternate routes.

The white-haired, bearded pioneer caused a stir everywhere he went. Meeker charged a fee — 10 cents for adults and a nickel for children — to view his wagon, which was painted with slogans advertising the Oregon Trail.

Finally, in 1924 — at the age of 94 — Meeker flew from Vancouver, Washington, over the Oregon Trail to Dayton, Ohio, in an open-cockpit plane, piloted by Lt. Oakley Kelley. The next day, he rode in a parade with Orville Wright, then flew to Washington, D.C., to meet with President Calvin Coolidge, to whom he gave his plan to designate a national highway honoring the Oregon Trail.

Meeker made numerous stops in the Magic Valley, where the Old Oregon is now marked throughout it's path.

