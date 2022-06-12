BIG STORY: Farming, the profession of hope

No matter the market, no matter the drought, the stewards of these rural lands strive to preserve the country way of life, their livelihood.

Award-winning Canadian poet, Brett Brian, an advocate of the rural life in the modern world, said it simply: "Farming is a profession of hope."

Farmers and ranchers face each sunrise with heavy burdens on their shoulders — from feeding their family to feeding the world.

A recent University of Idaho study shows that agriculture is responsible for 42% of the jobs and 59% of total sales in the Magic Valley counties of Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls.

The ag industry is also responsible for 48% of the Magic Valley’s gross regional product, the total value of goods and services in the area, according to the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation.

Idaho "has nearly 25,000 farms and ranches which produce more than 185 different commodities," the Idaho State Department of Agriculture says on its website. The state also ranks the third-largest agricultural state in the West and second in net farm income.

Here's what Times-News photographer Drew Nash captured on a midday drive south of Kimberly and Hansen last week.

