JEROME — Growers of all kinds submitted prize-worthy produce Monday at the Jerome County Fair.
The competition awards winners in several different categories, including appearance and size. Each contest is divided into adult and junior categories too.
I was informed of this assignment last week by my editor, despite my poor track record with greenery. The only plant that’s flourished under my watch was a rhubarb plant in the backyard of my childhood home. I insisted on urinating on that plant instead of using our family’s indoor bathroom, much to the chagrin of my parents.
That probably doesn’t constitute having a green thumb. Still, I was assigned the job.
As growers filed into the fairgrounds Monday, Kathy Rupert, superintendent of produce, signed people into the competition, assisted by Echo Stuhlberg and her granddaughter, Evie Stuhlberg.
Rupert said the vegetables are judged on their looks, and there’s a uniformity to it. Later Monday night, the judges would announce the winners. The prize for a blue ribbon is $2, a red ribbon is $1 and for a white ribbon 50 cents. For the duration of the fair, attendees can come in and ogle at the winners.
“There’s a lot of work for little recognition,” joked Dale Ross, grower of a 60-pound Atlantic Giant pumpkin.
Ross began growing pumpkins four years ago, though this is the first year he submitted one into the Jerome County Fair. He plants a pumpkin each February and keeps it in a heated box to encourage growth. In April, he disassembles the hot box and begins to hand pollinate. From there, he waters, waters again and waters some more.
“I plan on having a bigger one next year,” Ross said.
In the junior competition, a group of siblings entered their vegetables for competition.
McKenlie Kendall, 13, and Kaitynn Kendall, 8, each entered a beet into the competition. Their brother, Kylan Kendall, 12, submitted a vegetable in the largest green pepper contest.
The key to his success, Kylan said, is watering the plant and making sure nobody tries to pull it out.
“You just find the one you want to grow and you tell your family which one it is so they don’t pick it,” Kylan said.
One adult contestant, Kate Lammers, submitted 13 vegetables in the produce category. She has been participating in county fairs since she was 9 years old, and she sees no end in sight. Her motivation comes not from personal achievement, but from a desire to keep the Jerome County Fair thriving.
“I do it to support the fairs,” Lammers said. “I don’t want to see county fairs die.”
