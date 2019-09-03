WENDELL — A pinky-sized steelhead trout falls out of the tube every few seconds and splashes down into a small sink. After about a minute, instinct kicks in and the steelhead swims upstream — at least it thinks it’s swimming upstream.
In reality, the fish is heading toward an artificial water jet that leads it into a chute where it will have its adipose fin — a small fin just before the tail on the fish’s back — surgically removed. Once adipose fin-less, the three-month-old steelhead will be sucked into another tube and pumped into one of the Niagara Springs Fish Hatchery runways.
It might seem a bit strange that the Idaho Department of Fish and Game was going to such pains Aug. 19 to remove small dorsal fins from hundreds of thousands of fish. But the process, which doesn’t hurt the fish’s swimming ability, ensures that anglers have the opportunity to harvest steelhead. Only hatchery steelhead can be kept.
“The way we identify a hatchery steelhead is by the absence of an adipose fin,” Niagara Springs Hatchery manager Todd Garlie said.
Small operation, lots of fish
Fish and Game spokesman Terry Thompson is no stranger to fish, but he isn’t used to seeing so many hatchery fish processed so quickly. When he worked for Alaska Fish and Game he typically saw adipose fins clipped by hand.
The three trailers set up at the Niagara Springs Hatchery in Wendell reduces the need for human workers, Thompson said.
Each trailer smells slightly fishy. The floors are a bit wet from jumpy steelhead splashing water out of their containers. When the adipose fin-clipping machines are running, they sound like old-fashioned typewriters but slower, clicking and clacking.
Each trailer can process about 100,000 steelhead a day, but it’s not impossible for a trailer to cut the adipose fins off of 200,000 fish in a day. Niagara Springs raises 1.8 million steelhead every year and Magic Valley’s three hatcheries combine to produce 5 million steelhead annually, which makes up the majority of hatchery steelhead in Idaho.
Fish and Game also likes to track how hatchery fish fare in the wild. Some of the hatchery fish will have a small tag placed in their snout but retain their adipose fins. If those fish return to Idaho, they will be caught in fish traps. Once trapped, Fish and Game can detect fish with tags, and determine the animals’ hatchery of origin. The process does require killing the fish.
A dam shame
Wild steelhead used to be far more common in Idaho. But since the installation of hydroelectric dams in the 1960s and 1970s, steelhead have faced an incredibly difficult journey from the Pacific to the Gem State.
“The hydroelectric dams that we have in Idaho have functionally put up a barrier that doesn’t allow anadromous fish back into the Magic Valley region,” Thompson said. “Historically, the day before dams, we had salmon that would return here. Shoshone Falls was the natural barrier.”
Steelhead raised in the Magic Valley are released at several locations in the northern part of the state.
Last year, of 15,000 of the 5 million steelhead raised in the Magic Valley returned to Idaho. Magic Valley Complex manager Gregg Anderson said that a return rate of 1% would be a generous estimate.
Anderson said that steelhead are an important part of Idaho rivers.
“It’s a fish that was naturally here throughout history,” he said. “It’s something we’re trying to keep going.”
Getting to the Pacific isn’t as challenging as returning, because small steelhead smolt, 8.5 inches long and 11 months old, travel downriver with the current and pass through hydroelectric dam turbines unharmed.
Not all steelhead will make it to the ocean. Some might settle down in small tributaries. Those fish tend to grow more slowly, and they aren’t called steelhead, they’re rainbow trout. Technically any steelhead below 24 inches is a rainbow trout.
Fish and Game takes efforts to ensure hatchery steelhead don’t breed with wild steelhead. When the fish return to the Stanley area, and other areas in Idaho north of the Magic Valley, they are caught in traps. Fish that have adipose fins are allowed to continue making their way upriver to spawn. Fish without adipose fins are taken out of the river and used to spawn the next year’s hatchery fish.
“Our goal is to maintain wild populations,” Thompson said. “But we also want to ensure opportunity for anglers. Hatcheries are an effective way of ensuring that we have opportunity.”
