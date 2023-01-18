Big Deal Outlet opens Burley store

BURLEY — Big Deal Outlet will open its sixth store this week.

The store is located in the former Beall’s building, 717 Overland Ave. in north Burley.

“We have a wide variety of merchandise with plenty to choose from and there is something for everyone,” Big Deal Outlet Manager Cole Roberson said.

The Burley store has 17 employees, including the manager.

“I’m really excited for the opening,” employee Desiree Cordova said while stocking shelves on Jan. 13.

The store’s inventory — which is excess merchandise and returns from stores such as Walmart, Target and Costco — offers great prices, he said.

Customers can expect to see markdowns from 40% to 60% off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price.

“With prices increasing everywhere, our goal is to offer good prices for everyone who needs them,” Roberson said. “We tell our customers we have the best price in town, or we’ll beat the competitor’s price.”

The company was founded in Ogden, Utah, in 2011 and now also has stores Logan and Layton, Utah, and in Idaho Falls and Pocatello.

The store will hold a grand opening on Thursday and is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Customers can find deals on clothing, shoes, small appliances, sporting goods, electronics, bedding, food and beverages among other categories.

Because the inventory is excess and returns from other stores, the exact merchandise available at any given time can vary, Roberson said.

“Everyone wants to find Big Deal bargains,” Kelsi Mooney, Big Deal Outlet director of marketing, said. “We have great products like name-brand shoes and other items, which will help people in the community to save money.”

Mooney said the Big Deal Outlet stores generally pull customers from a wide area.

“We are expecting people from Twin Falls and the surrounding area to come and check it out,” she said.