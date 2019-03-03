BURLEY —The Burley High School Varsity Jazz Band, in conjunction with the Declo Jazz Ensemble, will sponsor a concert featuring international jazz artist, Mike Vax at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd., Burley.
According to information released from Mike Vax Music Productions and his nonprofit corporation, Friends of Big Band Jazz, Vax has had a prolific 48-year career as an instrumentalist. He has performed on more than 75 albums, 20 of which were under his own name. Vax has appeared as guest lead trumpet and soloist with orchestras around the U.S. and Europe. He has performed and/or recorded with such greats as Art Pepper, Gene Krupa, Cab Calloway, Al Grey, Freddy Hubbard, John Handy, Don Ellis, Don Jacoby, Louie Bellson, the Glenn Miller Orchestra, the Harry James and Jimmy Dorsey Orchestras and others.
Vax currently leads his own groups: the Stan Kenton Legacy Orchestra, the Mike Vax Big Band, the Swing Shift Big Band, TRPTS, the Great American Jazz Band and the Mike Vax Quintet and Sextet.
Vax is an artist for Warburton Company and also records with Summit Records. He performs exclusively on Warburton trumpets, cornets, flugelhorns and mouthpieces.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door — on sale now from any BHS or DHS jazz band member. For more information, call Tim Wood at 208-878-6606.
