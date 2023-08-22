Bicyclists give city a thumbs-up for accessibility

All things considered, Twin Falls isn’t a bad place to get around on a bicycle, say a couple of cyclists who have logged many miles on the city’s roads.

Doing so safely has a lot to do with common sense and having the right attitude.

Eighty-two-year-old Dave Nelson, who was injured in a bicycle crash two years ago when a vehicle turned into him, said that bicyclists need to realize that it is a “car’s world” out there, and should take the attitude that they are guests, although “the law is on our side — we have every right to be there.”

Nelson, who raced bicycles for 17 years, doesn’t ride a bicycle as much anymore but has found that through the years, he has had far more courtesies extended to him by motorists than rude behavior.

For example, many motorists have stopped to allow him to cross busy streets such as Addison Avenue, he said.

“I think the people in Twin Falls are very accommodating to bicycles, but some of that depends on your attitude,” Nelson said.

And through the years, motorists are getting more accustomed to sharing the road with bicycles, said Nate Rioux, co-owner of Bull Moose Bicycles in downtown Twin Falls.

“We have seen an uptick here in Twin Falls,” Rioux said. “More families are on their bicycles, and there are more people commuting, whether for health reasons or financial reasons.”

Rioux and the two other workers at the bike shop commute by bicycle to work, “and, knock on wood, we have had good experiences as of late.”

Bicyclists need to carefully consider which streets they ride, Nelson and Rioux say.

When choosing a route, taking the quickest way possible is probably not the safest thing to do, Rioux said.

“Speed is never something you want to think about. It’s about finding a safe route,” he said. “We like to go into residential neighborhoods and shy away from busy avenues such as Addison, Blue Lakes and Washington, due to how much traffic they get.”

Nelson remembers a time years ago when he and his friends would ride down Blue Lakes Boulevard and across the Perrine Bridge.

“We could do that because traffic wasn’t that heavy,” he said.

One philosophy he has taken is to never do anything that makes a motorist angry.

Other safety points he offered are to use turn signals and to make yourself visible.

Ironically, when he was in his 2021 crash, which put him in the hospital, he decided a short time before to always walk his bicycle across intersections. He decided to break that rule that evening.

“It’s a two-way street,” Nelson said of the cooperation needed between bicyclists and motorists to ensure the safety of individuals.

Josh Baird, public works director in Twin Falls, said the city has accessibility goals for everyone, whether it be cyclists, pedestrians or motorists.

“We’ve made some good strides,” Baird said.

The city has designated bicycle paths painted on some roads. One of the more popular ones is Harrison Street.

“It seems to be a nice, low-volume road,” he said, from which riders can access the College of Southern Idaho.

There are about 9.6 miles of bike lanes in Twin Falls, and 4 miles of shared-lane bike routes or sharrows, and 13.5 miles of multi-use paths, for a total of 27 miles.

Efforts have been underway in newer, northern Twin Falls subdivisions to have 10-foot-wide bicycle/pedestrian paths that are detached from city streets. One such path extends on the south side of Federation Road, from the intersection of Northern Sky Drive to Grandview Drive, and a similar path might be coming soon to the northern side of Federation Road.

The city hasn’t released a bicycle path map since 2014, because it is focused on extending the canyon rim trail from Shoshone Falls to Auger Falls.

The effort has taken time, Baird said, and after that will turn more attention to the heart of Twin Falls.