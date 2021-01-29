Twin Falls firefighter Ryan Franklin died May 18, 2016, in a hit-and-run crash while on his bicycle pedaling the country roads near the South Hills.

A traditional “ghost bike” stands on Foothill Road in honor of Franklin. Fellow cyclist Paul Smith of Kimberly installed the memorial at the crash site to serve as a reminder that bicyclists have the same rights to the road as motorists.

Overall, Idaho is considered a safe state to ride bicycles.

Franklin was killed by a motorist who said she fell asleep while driving.

The 34-year-old father of three was entrenched in the local cycling community, the Times-News reported at the time of his death. Franklin was a member of Cycle Therapy’s Velo racing team, and an English teacher and varsity boys coach at Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls.

His death hit hard both the cycling and firefighting communities.

“The cycling community is a very tight-knit group. Everybody knows everybody,” Smith told the Times-News. “We train together, ride together and always worry about each other’s safety.

“It’s important to cyclists to remember Franklin. It’s important to have that reminder out there.”

From 2010 to 2020, six bicycle-related fatal crashes happened on roads in the Magic Valley — three in urban areas, three in rural areas — while 29 total bicycle fatalities occurred statewide. According to the Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety, an Idaho bicyclist was injured in a car crash every 32 hours during the same timeframe.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data from 2018 says that two cyclists’ deaths are included in the 231 pedestrian deaths reported nationally that year. Idaho ranked second lowest — next to Wyoming — in bicycle deaths in the 11 states in the West.

As the COVID-19 pandemic’s infections rose in the U.S. during the spring of 2020, interest in cycling increased and bicycle-related sales began a historic upswing. However, does the uptick in interest potentially place more riders out on the roads? Does an increased usage increase chances of traffic-related accidents with cyclists? When asked these questions, some Magic Valley cyclists will answer, “Not necessarily.”

“I think most people who bought bikes last year are probably bike-path and very easy-trails kind of folks, which is absolutely fine,” e-biker Mike McAuley of Twin Falls said. “They’re having fun and that’s the point.”

McCauley couldn’t recall any recent close calls with traffic, but he’s been riding off the road a bit more than usual. He also hasn’t noticed a lot more people out on the roads.

Traffic is typically very light on country roads and cycling throughout the county is a “non-issue,” said Steve Price, one of Franklin’s race teammates.

Price says cyclists occasionally have run-ins with intolerant motorists, but in Franklin’s case, the firefighter was a safe cyclist who respected the laws of the road.

“The guy had everything going for him,” he said. “He had a great job, a beautiful family and he was in the process of buying a house.”

