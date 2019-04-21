{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance
(Courtesy photo)

NAMPA (AP) — Idaho State Police say a bicyclist was killed in a crash.

Police say a woman driving a Jeep Cherokee drove partially onto the right shoulder of a highway in Canyon County north of Nampa Saturday and hit a bicyclist.

Police say 69-year-old George Grant was riding a bicycle and wasn’t wearing a helmet. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The crash blocked traffic on the westbound lane of Highway 20 for more than two hours.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
2
0

Load comments