A bicyclist was airlifted to a hospital Monday afternoon after crashing his electric bike into a parked vehicle on Second Avenue East, police say.

The man, Harley Rollins, 42, was traveling on Second Avenue East at about 6 p.m. when he ran a red light at Shoshone Avenue, witnesses say.

Rollins nearly collided with a vehicle in the intersection but swerved and then struck the back of a parked Honda Pilot, police say.

Rollins, who police said was not wearing a helmet, was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.