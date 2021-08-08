Bicycling is a year-round, lifelong sport

Feldman loves training on highways because there are no stop signs.

“I can go all way to Stanley—that’s 60 miles right there. “Or, I can go beyond and not have to stop until I feel like it.”

At 52, Feldman is still working on techniques to make his cycling more efficient.

“Now, we have power meters on our bikes to keep track of our heart rate, speed, our cadence, the distance we’ve gone, how much power we have and how much we’ve climbed,” he said. “All these things are at our fingertips. I’m constantly working on small things to improve. It’s a lifelong pursuit.”

Last year COVID cancellations prevented Feldman from competing in any races except for the Baldy Hill Climb. But he cross-trained, skiing the virtual Boulder Mountain Tour race with his daughter Katie, who went on to take third and fourth in the 45K and 43K American Birkebeiner races in Wisconsin.

Katie Feldman is among 25 women who hope to make the U.S. Olympic Nordic team this coming winter.

Richard Feldman doesn’t consider himself anywhere near the caliber of Olympic cyclists, despite his many trophies. But he likes how the Olympics spur people to try their hand at Olympic sports, including cycling.

“The more people cycle, the more we have out on road, the more motorists see cyclists and the more cyclists will be accepted,” he said. “The more out there the better it is for the next person.”

