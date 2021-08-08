Bicycling is a year-round, lifelong sport

Richard Feldman keeps his eyes glued to the TV when cyclists stream across the screen during the Summer Olympics, the Tour de France and even the Tour de Italy.
Not only is he watching for little things he might apply to his own cycling, but he’s ridden many of the same courses that the world’s top bicyclists are racing on.
Feldman’s passion for cycling dates back to the time he saw a Sun Valley cyclist wearing a bicycle jersey and black bicycle shorts pedaling across Trail Creek Road before such wear became commonplace.
“I just thought he looked really cool. Such a cool jersey,” said Feldman, who owns Durance Cycleworks in Ketchum.
It didn’t hurt that his sister had just loaned him her 10-speed Raleigh bike.
“I thought this bike with 10 speeds was one of the coolest things in the world because it went so much faster than my three-speed,” he recalled.
At 14, Feldman went on a bicycle packing trip through France where he caught a glimpse of Tour de France competitors racing through a small French town. He returned to Ketchum and sought coaching from John Nycum. He began riding one-mile laps around the Starweather neighborhood on Sun Valley Cyclists’ Tuesday night group rides.
And on Sundays, he began accompanying the area’s top cyclists from Ketchum over Galena Summit to Smiley Creek where “we ate way too many pancakes before returning to Ketchum.”
Feldman raced in a Wagon Days stage race, then at Idaho state races around Lake Lowell. In 2001 he became the first American to win the UCI world masters time trial championship in St. Johann, Austria.
He since won at least eight more world master championships plus 12 national championships in cyclocross and time trials. He also racked up plenty of trophies for Idaho and Utah State Time Trial championships, as well as local races like the Galena Grinder and Galena Hill Climb
He has won Colorado’s Leadville Trail 100 mountain bike race—the second oldest 100-mile marathon mountain bike race—twice. And he tested himself in triathlons.
“That was amazing for me because I couldn’t really swim, and I still can’t do that well. I’d come out of water second to last and then I would come off bikes first and survive the run portion of the race.”
As he got into his 30s, Feldman began competing in USA Cycling Masters Road National Championships, winning his age group handily.
“It’s a way to continue the sport,” he said. “I carry on with the passion I found when I was a junior and I can still compete at events in places where I went when I was 27.
One of Feldman’s fans is Ketchum bicyclist Charley French, who will turn 95 in August. French is quick to praise Feldman, and Feldman is just as quick to praise French.
“He’s my idol,” Feldman said. “He’s in his 90s and still competing. If I can ride like Charley when I’m his age, I’ll consider myself successful.”
Feldman rides six days a week on road and mountain bikes. He sticks to the highway in spring when mountain bike trails are still wet, often eliciting admiring looks from Nordic skiers who drive past him on grey cold winter days.
“It’s amazing to see him out there when the rest of us are still skiing,” said Ketchum skier Michael Hobbs.
That’s by design, Feldman said.
“Anybody can ride a bike when the temperature’s between 60 and 80 degrees,” he said. “But what happens when you show up for a competition or go biking during vacation and it’s 50 degrees and raining or 95 degrees with the sun beating down?”
Cyclists should get out as much as they can, he said. The wind in your face is all part of it.
When you bicycle in all conditions, you not only know how to push yourself but you learn what kind of clothing you need to ride in those conditions, Feldman said.
“I don’t let weather affect my training except for ice, which is dangerous, or smoke. If the smoke’s in the yellow moderate category, I’ll go out at a very low pace. If it’s orange, I don’t go out because it’s not healthy.”
Feldman loves training on highways because there are no stop signs.
“I can go all way to Stanley—that’s 60 miles right there. “Or, I can go beyond and not have to stop until I feel like it.”
At 52, Feldman is still working on techniques to make his cycling more efficient.
“Now, we have power meters on our bikes to keep track of our heart rate, speed, our cadence, the distance we’ve gone, how much power we have and how much we’ve climbed,” he said. “All these things are at our fingertips. I’m constantly working on small things to improve. It’s a lifelong pursuit.”
Last year COVID cancellations prevented Feldman from competing in any races except for the Baldy Hill Climb. But he cross-trained, skiing the virtual Boulder Mountain Tour race with his daughter Katie, who went on to take third and fourth in the 45K and 43K American Birkebeiner races in Wisconsin.
Katie Feldman is among 25 women who hope to make the U.S. Olympic Nordic team this coming winter.
Richard Feldman doesn’t consider himself anywhere near the caliber of Olympic cyclists, despite his many trophies. But he likes how the Olympics spur people to try their hand at Olympic sports, including cycling.
“The more people cycle, the more we have out on road, the more motorists see cyclists and the more cyclists will be accepted,” he said. “The more out there the better it is for the next person.”