Beth Oppenheimer’s passion keeps her going: ‘We’re building a system’

The position gave her oversight of a range of events and resources, from the university’s game center to its information desk. But she remembers her interactions with student employees most. To help members of her staff struggling to balance work and education, she implemented a program offering flexibility and learning resources.

Oppenheimer touted her role getting the program off the ground. Still, at the time, she yearned for a return to the nonprofit world.

She got her chance in 2010, when the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children, an early learning advocacy group, advertised for a new director. A friend encouraged her to apply. She got the job.

An educationally focused nonprofit of her own became a reality

But there were other realities.