'Best of the best': CSI auto program with top instructors produces top students

TWIN FALLS — Students in the Automotive Service Education Program at the College of Southern Idaho have nicknames for the course’s two instructors, David Rodriguez and Robyn Swainston.

“We call them Mom and Dad,” said Landon Gneiting, a first-year student from Idaho Falls. “We spend 25 hours with them a week, David is Dad, Robyn is Mom. That’s how big of a relationship we have with them now.”

Gneiting is just one of 14 first-year students who are finishing up a first semester of study in a program that has become regionally known as one of the best routes to a career as an automotive technician.

Students from Idaho, Oregon, Washington, northern Nevada and Montana apply to get one of the 14 seats in the program, which is a partnership with General Motors and AC Delco service centers. Students train on newer-model vehicles, get dealership internship experience, and come away from the two-year program certified to work at the top of the automotive field.

Instructor David Rodriguez has been teaching in the program for 22 years, and has been the head of the department for 17 years. The program means everything to him. In fact, Rodriguez himself is a product of the program. He was a student in the 1990s and spent seven years as a technician at a dealership before coming back to teach at the program.

Rodriguez is extremely proud of what students in the program achieve at CSI, as well as after graduation.

“We’ve turned out some amazing technicians that are absolutely killing it at life,” Rodriguez said. “Super successful, making six figures, and just awesome technicians.”

In November, Rodriguez was named ASE Instructor of the Year at the fall meeting of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence. In a press release, ASE President & CEO Timothy Zilke said Rodriguez represented “the best of the best.”

Rodriguez said it is nice to be recognized, but awards aren’t his main motivation.

“It’s awesome to get an award like that,” Rodriguez said. “I don’t do it for the recognition, I do it for the success of my students. That’s what I live for — make students as successful as possible.”

The award was based on Rodriguez’s ASE recertification scores, which were the best in the nation. But the quality of the program and the output of the students the program produces were also taken into consideration.

As part of its partnership with General Motors, the course receives vehicles under 7 years old to train on. As technology and electronics in vehicles increase in complexity, having the hands-on experience with state-of-the-art equipment makes the Automotive Service Education Program one of the most technologically advanced program in Idaho. Rodriguez said he sees his role as giving his students the best shot at a good life, by training them as best as he can.

“Look at it this way. If I can reduce job frustration for my students, I know they’re going to be more successful — they’re going to be more happy in their careers— so the better technician I can make them, the better life they’re going to have.”

Blaise Voigt, 19, of Burley said he originally wanted to be a chemical engineer, but after suffering through a calculus class he had a change of heart.

He got a job at a dealership and decided the work was pretty agreeable.

“I enjoy doing it. It can make me money. It’s a career option,” Voigt said. “So I talked to my high school automotive teacher about different programs and he told me this was the best one.”

With automotive technicians in short supply nationwide, the pay scale continues to increase. Today’s students can expect to earn an annual wage of around $100,000 shortly after graduation.