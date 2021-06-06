Best in Show: Idaho teen — and her dog — qualifies for Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Judges will often ask to see the dog’s teeth too.

“I’ll show both sides and while he (a judge) is going over her and feeling her muscles on how she’s built, that’s when I’ll pull up her ears and just hold her. When he’s done that’s when he’ll have me move her around,” she said.

What it took to reach Westminster

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the show was moved from Madison Square Garden in New York City to Tarrytown and will have no spectators in the stands. This also altered the qualifications for handlers and their dogs to compete.

“Normally you have to get seven best Junior wins. This year because of COVID there were only four, because all the shows were limited,” Briana said. “And so to get a best Junior, you have to win your class, and then you have to go against all the other classes and win.”

At Briana’s last show there were 15 competitors in the class. She had to win the lower levels, then go for Best Junior.

“They separate the classes by age group so you’re not going against 9-year-olds,” she said, “but then the winners of each group go against each other. So I was able to get four of those (wins) between September and October.”