Best in Show: Idaho teen — and her dog — qualifies for Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

TWIN FALLS — Chances are 7-year-old Briana Balderas might not have envisioned herself traveling to compete at the most prestigious dog show in the country. But on Saturday, that is exactly what now-17-year-old Briana will do at Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, New York, during the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
But the path to the show didn’t really start 10 years ago. It was even earlier.
“When I was younger, we had two dogs,” she said. “They weren’t purebreds, they were mixes, but ever since I was born I’ve been a dog lover.”
Briana was the only Idahoan this year to qualify in Junior Showmanship for Westminster — one of the country’s longest continually running sporting events and the most famous dog show.
The designation “Best in Show,” awarded since 1907, is considered the highest distinction in American dog competitions. The Junior Showmanship competitions began in 1934.
But only one dog and handler from Idaho has ever won the contest, and that was before Briana was born. In 1992, Christina Marley from Meridian won Best in Show, judged by Ms. Pat Laurans.
How it began
Briana was first introduced to showing dogs with a visit to grandmother Irene Haney’s house in Twin Falls. Haney asked her what she wanted to do for her birthday that June and Briana said, “I just want to show a dog.”
Because there was a dog show in Filer that fell on her birthday week that year, she was able to show Haney’s cairn terrier, beginning the start of a long passion for showing dogs.
“When Briana was 7, all she wanted for her birthday was to show a dog at a real show,” Briana’s mother, Kristen Balderas, said. “It was the Snake River Canyon Kennel Club of Idaho Show in Filer that she was able to do this at.”
In eighth grade, Briana started showing Norwegian buhunds, a herding breed. While participating in 4-H, her leader was showing Norwegian elkhounds, exposing Briana to yet another breed.
“Through 4-H, I just started traveling more and more to different shows in Idaho, Utah and Montana,” Briana said. “About two and a half years ago I started working with Teagan and using her in Junior Showmanship. That is where I kinda started succeeding, winning and qualifying for things.”
A new competitor
Teagan is copper-colored purebred Irish setter, groomed and looked after meticulously by her three owners: Briana, Kristen and family friend Carol Newman. Teagan is a sporting breed, one of seven breeds judged at Westminster.
“Show dogs have to be purebreds, to do other AKC (American Kennel Club) sports like agility, and stuff like that they don’t have to be, but for actual showing they do and so that’s kinda how I got into the whole purebred thing,” Briana said. “I just loved the competitiveness of it I guess, and how fun it was. I had the choice between showing horses, doing horse shows and everything, or dogs, so I picked dogs and that is the route it took.”
Teagan and Briana also work well together, evident by a short practice run through Twin Falls City Park the day she talked to the Times-News about her journey towards competing at the Westminster show.
Briana demonstrated a few elements she and Teagan will be asked to do by judges at the show.
The traditional cantering most people see a handler and dog perform is part of the show, but the more important purpose of conformation shows, like Westminster, is to evaluate breeding stock. Judges select winners based on their ability to contribute and improve the next generation of dogs.
Hand stacking is the art of physically placing the dog’s feet in the best position. To determine the best position for each dog is as individual as the dog is.
“How I stack her is I will walk her like this (holds head up and chest out), and I will set her front feet so they are lined up, and then I will set her back foot so it is lined up and then I normally pull on her tail and that kinda leans her forward,” Braina said.
Lifting the dog’s ears covering its face is something judged as well.
“Then I hold out her neck. Each breed is different, but that is kind of how I show her, that’s how you show it off so you can see her pretty neck and everything,” she said.
Judges will often ask to see the dog’s teeth too.
“I’ll show both sides and while he (a judge) is going over her and feeling her muscles on how she’s built, that’s when I’ll pull up her ears and just hold her. When he’s done that’s when he’ll have me move her around,” she said.
What it took to reach Westminster
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the show was moved from Madison Square Garden in New York City to Tarrytown and will have no spectators in the stands. This also altered the qualifications for handlers and their dogs to compete.
“Normally you have to get seven best Junior wins. This year because of COVID there were only four, because all the shows were limited,” Briana said. “And so to get a best Junior, you have to win your class, and then you have to go against all the other classes and win.”
At Briana’s last show there were 15 competitors in the class. She had to win the lower levels, then go for Best Junior.
“They separate the classes by age group so you’re not going against 9-year-olds,” she said, “but then the winners of each group go against each other. So I was able to get four of those (wins) between September and October.”
At a show in October hosted by the Idaho Capital City Kennel Club, Briana and Teagan officially qualified for the Westminster show by winning Best Junior Handler.
It takes a village
Briana and Teagan are getting some extra help from the community as well.
The Snake River Canyon Kennel Club donated $500 and the Idaho Capital City Kennel Club of Boise donated $1,000 to help cover Briana’s expenses traveling to New York.
“My grandma, of course, has been super amazing,” Briana said. “She’s been so excited because she was the one who started me in all of it. And of course, my parents, who have been the ones who have helped fund the shows and take me to them and travel with me.”
The 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Junior Showmanship preliminaries starts at 6 a.m. Saturday. If Briana and Teagan advance either on Saturday or Sunday morning during the second day of preliminaries, they will compete in the finals Sunday evening starting at 6 p.m. for their chance to be awarded Best Junior Showman.