 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bellevue woman injured in cow vs. vehicle crash
0 comments
breaking

Bellevue woman injured in cow vs. vehicle crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cow vs. car collision

A Bellevue woman was injured in a cow vs. car collision early Monday.

 Blaine County Sheriff's Office

BELLEVUE — A passenger in a car was injured early Monday when the car she was riding in struck a cow.

About 1:30 a.m., Blaine County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash on U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 179, about one mile east of the junction with Idaho Highway 75.

Crash scene investigation found that Arthur Francis Callery, 70, of Picabo, was eastbound in a silver 2002 Audi A6 with passenger, Carla Ann Koeplin, age 57 of Bellevue, when they collided with a black cow standing in their lane.

The crash caused significant vehicle damage and injured Koeplin. She was taken to Wood River Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Audi was towed from the scene. The cow was released to its owner, the sheriff's office said. Both occupants were wearing seatbelts.

0 comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Montana rescuers praised in Amtrak derailment

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Poultry judging, Twin Falls County Fair

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News