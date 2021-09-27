Bellevue woman injured in cow vs. vehicle crash

BELLEVUE — A passenger in a car was injured early Monday when the car she was riding in struck a cow.

About 1:30 a.m., Blaine County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash on U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 179, about one mile east of the junction with Idaho Highway 75.

Crash scene investigation found that Arthur Francis Callery, 70, of Picabo, was eastbound in a silver 2002 Audi A6 with passenger, Carla Ann Koeplin, age 57 of Bellevue, when they collided with a black cow standing in their lane.

The crash caused significant vehicle damage and injured Koeplin. She was taken to Wood River Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Audi was towed from the scene. The cow was released to its owner, the sheriff's office said. Both occupants were wearing seatbelts.

