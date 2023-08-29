An apparently intoxicated Bellevue man accused of murder stayed up until the wee hours of the morning Thursday playing video games and the bongos before shooting a roommate, a witness told police.

Later, a law enforcement officer shot and wounded the suspect when he pointed a gun at him, records say.

Charles Christopher Holloway, 44, appeared irritated, the witness said, when a roommate, Josh Takacs, came into the game room of the home at 4 a.m., threw something on the floor, then left the room while slamming doors behind him, according to court documents.

Holloway appeared intoxicated and might have inhaled THC through a vape pen, according to the witness.

“I’m going to kill him,” Holloway told the witness. He then picked up an item, which the witness assumed was a gun, and left the room, records say.

The witness described hearing something that sounded like a firecracker and Holloway came back into the room and said, “I just killed him.” The witness said Holloway agreed to let him leave and told him that he “had a plan.”

The witness called law enforcement officers and a Bellevue deputy marshal responded to the scene at about 6 a.m. and confronted Holloway, bodycam footage shows. Holloway then pointed a handgun at the deputy marshal.

The deputy marshal shot Holloway about three times, records say, and Holloway was flown to a Boise hospital.

Blaine County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police are conducting a joint investigation related to the homicide, while the Magic Valley Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

A GoFundMe page, set up to help Takacs’ mother pay for expenses, has raised almost $12,000 as of Monday afternoon.