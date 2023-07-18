A Bellevue man died Saturday night in Lincoln County after the vehicle he was driving veered off Idaho Highway 75 and rolled, police say.

The 37-year-old man died at 8:38 p.m. at the scene near milepost 83.

The vehicle was northbound on Highway 75 when the driver drove off the right shoulder, overcorrected, then drove off the left shoulder, causing the vehicle to roll, the Idaho State Police said.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, police say, while a 24-year-old passenger who was wearing a seatbelt was uninjured.

Alcohol might have been a contributing factor in the crash, the ISP said, and the investigation is ongoing.