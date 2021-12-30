Bellevue issues boil water advisory

BELLEVUE — City officials here are warning residents to boil water before drinking it after a drop in water pressure was detected in the city's water system.

The drop in pressure below 20 psi was due to a water line break Wednesday at North Sixth and Ash streets. A drop in or loss of water pressure creates conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through backflow, by backpressure, or back-siphonage. As a result, there is an increased chance that the drinking water may contain disease-causing organisms.

People on Bellevue's water system should bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

City staff went door to door Wednesday night notifying residents where possible.

The city expects the problems to be fixed and the boil order to lift within five days.

