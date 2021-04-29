Bellevue deputy marshal under fire for LeBron James TikTok

In his video, Silvester, who is sitting in the driver’s seat of his patrol car, asks an imaginary person outside the car to put down a knife while he pretends to take a call from the NBA superstar.

“There’s a guy trying to stab another guy, what do you think I should do?” Silvester asks James.

He later implies that James asked what the race of the two people are, and responds by asking why that matters.

He later asks: “So, you don’t care if a Black person kills another Black person, but you do care if a white cop kills a Black person, even if he’s doing it to save the life of another Black person?”

Before driving away, Silvester says: “I mean, that doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, but then again, you’re really good at basketball, so I guess I’ll take your word for it.”

The department said in the Facebook post that Silvester’s actions are “NOT how we expect our Deputies to act on duty or use city time.”

The post said the department is treating Silvester’s action as “a personnel matter.” It did not say whether Silvester is facing any disciplinary action.