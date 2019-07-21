BELLEVUE — The vibrant community of artists in Bellevue will showcase their art in the fourth annual Open Studios Exhibit Monday to July 28 at the Silver Creek Hotel, 721 N. Main St., Bellevue.
Visitors can also view the artists’ work at 7Fuego Restaurant, 200 S. Main St., and at the Trader, 509 S. Main St.
The public is invited to an artists’ reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the hotel. The main event will happen when artists open their studios for the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and July 28. This year’s visitors will have the opportunity to explore the studios of 19 artists including the newest members — silversmith Jock Brown and photographers Gina and Karl Pearson.
Tour maps are available at Silver Creek Hotel, 7Fuego Restaurant, Sun Valley Garden Center, Mahoney’s Bar and Grill and at bellevueartistalliance.com.
“We’re very pleased to showcase our art in partnership with local businesses,” Anne Jeffery, Bellevue Artist Alliance board member and artist, said in a statement. “The Silver Creek hotel is an excellent place to display our work, and we are grateful for the ongoing support from both 7Fuego and the Trader.”
Due to its great success, the alliance raffle will again be held, with tickets available at the Silver Creek Hotel reception desk. Prizes will include art and gift certificates from local merchants.
