Sharps Fire
The Sharps Fire burns east of Bellevue on Sunday.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT

BELLEVUE — An active fire burning east of town prompted the Blaine County Sheriff's Office to issue a pre-evacuation notice late Sunday to residents on Fish Creek Road.

An exploding target ignited the fire late Sunday morning, Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District spokeswoman Kelsey Brizendine said. The Sharps Fire has burned an estimated 15,000 acres in grass and timber on Sharps Canyon Road, 6 miles east of Bellevue.

"They are experiencing extreme fire behavior out there," Brizendine said. Those on pre-evacuation notice "should be prepared to leave everything."

Those affected by the notice need to be ready at a moment's notice, the BLM said. Prepare now by gathering critical documents, medication, children and pets.

Additionally, the Little Wood Recreation Area campground and all residences on Little Wood Reservoir Road and Flat Top Road north of the reservoir are under mandatory evacuations. The High Five Recreation site has also been evacuated and is closed to the public.

Muldoon Road continues to be closed from EE-DA-HO Ranch to Hunt Road. The public is asked to stay out of these areas.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page that the fire is moving toward Carey. Road closures also included Muldoon Canyon Road at Bayhorse Road and Little Wood Road at Hunt Lane.

Despite gusty winds, high temperatures and low humidity expected Monday, BLM firefighters could expect some relief after a difficult night. So far, more than 100,000 gallons of water and retardant have been dropped on the fire.

There is no estimate for when the fire will be controlled. The BLM Twin Falls District has nine engines, two water tenders and two dozers on the scene with assistance from the Bellevue Rural Fire Department, Wood River Rural Fire Department, Hailey Rural Fire Department, Carey Rural Fire Department and Sawtooth National Forest.

The interagency Great Basin Team One has been ordered and brings 50 management staff from all over the West. They will help free up local resources and will manage the fire for at least two weeks or until it's out, Brizendine said.

"They'll order additional resources as necessary," she said.

Check back for updates to this story at magicvalley.com.

