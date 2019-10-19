{{featured_button_text}}

KETCHUM — American Legion Post 115 and the Boise VA Medical Center invite the public to “Conversation With the Community: Accessing Behavioral Services” on Wednesday at 220 Cottonwood St.

The morning session will be from 9 a.m. to noon, with registration at 8:30 a.m. The evening session will be from 6 to 9 p.m., with registration at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, call 208-422-1000, ext. 7047, or email susan.klepacki@va.gov.

