KETCHUM — American Legion Post 115 and the Boise VA Medical Center invite the public to “Conversation With the Community: Accessing Behavioral Services” on Wednesday at 220 Cottonwood St.
The morning session will be from 9 a.m. to noon, with registration at 8:30 a.m. The evening session will be from 6 to 9 p.m., with registration at 5:30 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
For more information, call 208-422-1000, ext. 7047, or email susan.klepacki@va.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.