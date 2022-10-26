Beet mountains rise at Amalgamated receiving stations

TWIN FALLS — More than one million tons of sugar beets have to go somewhere.

Each fall, mountains of beets, sometimes 30 feet tall, begin piling up at 17 receiving stations across the Twin Falls District of Amalgamated Sugar Co. as the crop awaits processing.

Truck after truck brings in the beets during the annual ritual starting with early harvest in September.

“There is a lot of planning that goes into it,” Amalgamated crop consultant Ali Pocock said. “In mid-summer, we are calling growers, trying to figure out who will be digging early beets and how many crew members we’re going to need.”

This year’s cool spring, coupled with the summer’s hot temperatures, along with nights that didn’t cool down as much as normal, took a toll on sugar beets this year, said Pocock, who is working her fifth harvest.

“It’s still a great crop,” she said, although sugar content might hit 17.8%, just shy of the 18% company standard.

Agriculture Manager Dave Scantlin said yields might be down slightly from last year but hit about 40 tons per acre, still a solid number.

The regular harvest started in early October and is 90% complete in the Twin Falls District, which starts near Bliss and stretches nearly to Burley. Other districts are located in the Nampa and Mini-Cassia regions to correspond with sugar beet factories there.

Even if the mountains of sugar beets at the receiving stations are a bit smaller this year, they are still huge.

“People who drive by are always pretty stunned at how high we pile the beets,” Pocock said.

The taller piles are ventilated with the aid of large pipes that run under them, allowing fans to pump in air to cool the pile. And with this fall’s abnormally hot weather, it was a concern not to pile beets that are warmer than 55 degrees, she said.

Some piles that are ventilated are put to bed for a long winter’s nap, being the last to be taken to the plant to be processed as the plant winds down its campaign in March or April. In the meantime, the piles’ temperatures are constantly monitored.

Scantlin said Amalgamated Sugar prides itself on being a leader of pile management and uses thermal imaging to determine sugar beet pile condition.

Cycles of thawing and freezing are a detriment to how well a pile keeps.

“Mother Nature plays a huge role,” Scantlin said.

Once harvest trucks arrive at the piles, there is more to do than just dumping the crop. Trucks, already dutifully tagged with placards indicating which grower and field the crop came from, are weighed and temperature of the beets are taken. Samples will also be tested for sugar content.

Pocock estimated that about 125 workers are employed at the various dumps, and each dump has similar setups. Once the last beets are scooped up at a dump and taken to the plant, the pilers will remain until the next harvest.

As a crop consultant, she said it's rewarding to see the crop come out of the ground. This spring and summer she has been walking in the beet fields, watching the crop progress and making recommendations to growers.

“It’s really fun,” as she sees the crop come in. “It makes me feel like my work has paid off.”

Altogether, 7.3 million tons of beets are harvested from the three Amalgamated districts, about 1.3 million of that from the Twin Falls District.

The Twin Falls District is the smallest of the three districts, with the Mini-Cassia District being the “mothership,” slicing 18,500 tons of beets per day, Scantlin said.