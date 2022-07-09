 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Beer with me': The TapHouse holds customer appreciation night

Customer appreciation night at The TapHouse

Bartender Lacy Mason, right, serves beer during The Taphouse customer appreciation night with live music from Matt Hopper and the Roman Candles on Thursday evening, July 7, 2022, at the 2nd South Market in downtown Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The bar top buzzed Thursday while drinks were slung, all while live music jammed outside of the Second South Market downtown.

The Taphouse at Second South Market held a customer appreciation night with free swag and a tap takeover of Fremont Brewing’s IPA’s out of Seattle.

Customer appreciation night at The TapHouse

Matt Hopper and the Roman Candles rock out during The Taphouse customer appreciation night and tap takeover by Fremont Brewing on Thursday evening, July 7, 2022, at the 2nd South Market in downtown Twin Falls.
Customer appreciation night at The TapHouse

Bartender Lacy Mason pours a beer during The Taphouse customer appreciation night Thursday evening, July 7, 2022, at the 2nd South Market in downtown Twin Falls. A tap takeover by Fremont Brewing and their IPA's was part of the event along with free gifts and live music.

The Anchorage, Alaska, band Matt Hopper and the Roman Candles rolled out smoldering slow jams and modern rock and roll while patrons sipped cocktails and enjoyed meals from several vendors inside the market.

