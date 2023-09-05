SAWTOOTH NATIONAL FOREST NEAR KETCHUM — Rich Bauer still remembers the moment he first set eyes on the Beaver Creek Fire, a mega wildfire that aggressively torched close to 115,000 acres west of Hailey and Ketchum 10 years ago.

“I was coming back from the Braun Brothers Reunion in Mackay, and I could see this massive header,” said Bauer, who was captain of Wood River Fire and Rescue at the time. “I was like, ‘Uh oh, we’re gonna be in trouble pretty soon.’”

The wildfire, which would become the valley’s largest blaze in recorded history, had been sparked by lightning a few days prior, late in the evening of Aug. 7, about 13 miles southwest of Hailey in the Beaver Creek drainage. It would not be fully contained until Aug. 31.

“I got back into town and we immediately started ramping up resources from Hailey and Ketchum,” Bauer said.

While local crews responded quickly to the Beaver Creek Fire, federal resources were stretched thin by two other major wildfires in the state — the Pony and Elk complexes — and were slow to arrive.

Quote “There was definitely some pretty significant fear of the unknown out there. It was scary, no doubt about it — I’m not gonna lie.” Rich Bauer

Still, nearly a week after the Beaver Creek Fire ignited, it had burned less than 35,000 acres and remained a seemingly safe distance from Hailey and the Wood River Valley. Smoke was the primary concern — more irritating than threatening. Meanwhile, the Elk and Pony complexes had jointly consumed over 240,000 acres with no sign of slowing.

That would all change with frightening suddenness. Driven by heavy, hot, erratic winds out of the south and west, the fire exploded on Aug. 16, when it made aggressive runs into several drainages that spill into the Wood River Valley, like Deer Creek and Greenhorn Gulch.

“The first big day for the valley was when the fire burned into Greenhorn Gulch,” said Bauer, now chief of the North Blaine County Fire District and assistant chief of the Sun Valley Fire Department. “That was the most intense day of wildland firefighting that I’ve had in my 20-plus year career.”

A rural spur-canyon situated between Hailey and Ketchum on the west side of the Wood River Valley, Greenhorn Gulch became a scene of apocalyptic fire behavior and heroic firefighting efforts. By early afternoon on Aug. 16, the fire had crested the headwaters of Greenhorn Gulch from the south and west and was racing toward dozens of homes and Highway 75 — the main artery of the valley.

Bauer and a strike team of dozens of mostly local firefighters raced up the gulch in a frantic effort to save as many homes as possible.

“We had probably 10 to 12 engines out there protecting structures,” Bauer said. “We knew that it was going to blow up and be intense.”

The fire burned so fast, and hot, that flames could be measured in the hundreds of feet as they torched the tinder-dry slopes.

“There was definitely some pretty significant fear of the unknown out there,” Bauer said. “It was scary, no doubt about it — I’m not gonna lie.

“But once the fire got there, the fear eased a bit and we focused on what we needed to do.”

Fighting flames, saving homes

In the chaotic sky above the firefighters, a fleet of helicopters rotated out of the gulch at low elevations. In precise unison, the helicopters sucked water out of ponds on the valley floor and flew back into the heart of the blaze, engulfed by thick black smoke and just out of reach of violent orange flames.

Meanwhile, DC-10 and 747 jets flew dangerously low and slow to strategically drop massive loads of fire retardant on the flames, homes and fleet of firefighters.

“That was crazy,” Bauer said about the jets, known as VLAT’s, short for very large air tankers. “Those things fly at such a slow speed they are really riding the razor’s edge. They saved a lot of homes.”

By this time, much of the west side of the valley was under a mandatory evacuation order. Once the fire began to charge down Greenhorn Gulch, many areas on the east side of the valley also received evacuation orders.

Still, a crowd of fleeing locals gathered at the base of Greenhorn on the shoulder of the highway to observe the monstrous blaze, circling helicopters and low-flying tanker jets. Most were convinced Greenhorn had been a complete loss, and that no homes survived.

In the end, firefighters pulled off a veritable miracle, saving all but one home located at the base of Imperial Gulch in the Greenhorn subdivision.

“The fire burned down Imperial with incredible intensity,” Bauer said. “To lose only one home with such an intense fire was unbelievable — it really speaks to the passion of our local crews.

“It was a huge, huge accomplishment for the local and federal firefighters —everybody just came together and did an exceptional job.”

Once the fire front passed through Greenhorn drainage, Bauer quickly caught his breath and glanced around the charred, smoking landscape before moving on to other areas along the fire’s front.

“It was like nothing I’ve ever seen,” he said. “It was very, very surreal —almost like a movie set.”

By that evening, the fire had grown by tens of thousands of acres — tripling in size to 92,754 acres in less than 60 hours. And it wasn’t done. Nearly 700 firefighters had been assigned to the fire by this point, with hundreds more on order. Eventually, over 1,100 firefighters would work on the blaze.

With the fire shifting in intensity further north near Ketchum, some west Hailey residents were returning to their homes as mandatory evacuation orders lifted. That would end up being a bit premature.

Don McQuary, who lived on West Croy Street in Hailey, was awakened in the middle of the night by his buzzing cellphone.

“It was a text from a friend of mine who worked at 911 dispatch,” McQuary said. “It simply said, ‘If you’re home, leave now!”

McQuary jumped out of bed, raced to his window, peeled back the shades and saw flames running down the slope of Carbonate Mountain, which looms above Hailey on the edge of the valley.

“I was like, ‘Oh (expletive)!’” McQuary recounted. “I grabbed my dog and got out.”

The fire behavior had taken everyone, including the firefighters, by surprise.

“It takes very unique fire conditions to have a fire back down the hill like that,” Bauer said about the flames on Carbonate Mountain.

Firefighters managed to repel the fire’s run toward Hailey, but flames lingered in the steep chutes below Carbonate ridge for days.

When McQuary returned home a couple days later, he said there were chunks of burned sage “a couple inches thick” laying on his lawn.

“They had been carried there by the wind, which is nuts,” he added.

Saved by a scar?

Back up north near Ketchum, firefighters were getting some much needed help from — oddly enough — a previous wildfire.

Quote “It takes about seven to 10 years for root systems to start rotting out after a wildfire. That’s a lot of what we’re seeing and dealing with now — especially after heavy winters and big wind events, which we experienced this year.” Sara Gress

Six years earlier, the Castle Rock Fire burned over 48,000 acres west of Ketchum. The two fires shared some similarities. Both were ignited by lightning strikes in August following meager winters and hot, dry, windy summers. And they both threatened the valley and Bald Mountain, the Sun Valley ski resort, from the west.

Castle Rock, the origin of the fire, is located about 11 miles west of Ketchum in the Warm Springs drainage.

“Some of the scar from the Castle Rock Fire stopped the Beaver Fire from its northward direction,” Bauer said. “The Beaver Fire never really threatened Baldy because of the scar.”

Not only did the old burn not contain enough fuel to drive the fire into Ketchum and the ski hill — affectionately known as Baldy — it allowed firefighters to post-up within the burn in the Warm Springs drainage to attack the new blaze.

“That is what really set us up for success,” Bauer said.

While the Beaver Creek Fire did most of its damage prior to Aug. 18, having burned about 100,000 acres in 11 days, it would burn an additional 15,000 acres before it was done.

Residents who had fled the flames and smoke reacted with shock and horror as they returned to the valley. But that was countered by gratitude. Homemade signs thanking firefighters for their courageous efforts — and for saving the community — lined the length of the valley.

Bauer said that was a special feeling in such a tight-knit valley where seemingly everyone knows everyone.

“It was phenomenal,” Bauer said. “We’re incredibly grateful to be able to serve this community, and to have the community be so grateful for our response.”

Clearing trails, one branch at a time

As the smoke began to lift, an alien landscape was slowly unveiled.

Wispy swirls of ashen dust lifted just long enough to reveal black, barren hillsides, smoking stumps and charred soil. Burned, felled trees collected in huge snags like a spilled box of matches. In the less intense areas of the fire, stands of torched Douglas fir and lodgepole pine stood defiant, like a beaten but stoic army of charcoal soldiers.

A series of heavy rainstorms in early September complicated matters, triggering massive slides in the burn that slammed into homes and buried roads and trails under tons of mud, ash and splintered timber. These conditions would spur a multi-year effort to rehabilitate the forest’s trails and road system.

The Wood River Trail Coalition, based in Hailey, was central in that effort. Officially partnered with the Sawtooth National Forest, WRTC has annually assembled a crew of about 250 volunteers to help rehabilitate and reroute trails on the forest since the fire.

“It was a really big push up until a few years ago,” said Sara Gress, executive director of the WRTC. “There was a lot of great community engagement — it was awesome.”

While Gress said the majority of the trail reroutes have been completed, a new issue has emerged over the past few years within the burn: Falling trees.

“It takes about seven to 10 years for root systems to start rotting out after a wildfire,” said Gress, who used to work for the Ketchum Ranger District. “That’s a lot of what we’re seeing and dealing with now — especially after heavy winters and big wind events, which we experienced this year.”

This spring, several trails in the burn were choked with clusters of deadfall tangles that had been carried to valley bottoms by massive winter avalanches, blocking access to the forest for sheep herders and recreational users alike.

John Reagle, who manages a crew of about a dozen volunteer dirt bikers that clears trails in the area, first dealt with this issue after insects like the mountain pine beetle started sinking their teeth into the forest’s lodgepole pine stands a couple decades ago.

But nothing has compared to what he’s seen this year.

“It’s been massive,” said Reagle, who is 72 years old and still rides his dirt bike daily in the summer and skis every day in the winter. “I’ve cleared more than 600 trees this season.”

Quote “We are still dealing with the after-effects of this fire and will be for some time. And that’s OK — fire is part of the ecosystem. It is natural.” Nelson Mills

Equipped with a chainsaw that he keeps mounted on his dirt bike with a 20-year-old homemade rack, Reagle and a loose affiliation of about a dozen other volunteer dirt bikers begin work every season as soon as the snow melts in the south valley. From there, they follow the thaw north — chainsaws always affixed to their bikes.

Since the fire, he said he and his crew, who are partially reimbursed by the WRTC and the forest service for their saws and fuel, have cleared well over 3,000 fallen trees from trails in the burn over the past 10 years. And he doesn’t believe they’re out of the woods yet.

“I think were still in the throes of it,” he said. “There are a lot of trees that will keep coming down in the next few years.

“We’re seeing slides come down and bury the trails with debris below slopes that have never slid.”

Reagle said he never rides without his chainsaw mounted to his bike, as trees are constantly falling throughout the forest and blocking trails.

“We’ll head out for the day and cut a trail and keep riding,” Reagle said. “Then when we’re coming out, we sometimes have to cut again as more trees fell during our ride.”

‘It’s not all doom and gloom’

Between falling trees, insect infestation, disease and chunks of forest that are ripe to burn following nearly 100 years of fire suppression, the Sawtooth National Forest is facing a number of challenges.

“But it’s not all doom and gloom,” said Nelson Mills, a forester in the Sawtooth National Forest’s Ketchum Ranger District and the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. After all, wildfire is a natural and necessary ingredient for a healthy forest, and the charred, seemingly lifeless soil responded the year after the fire with tremendously vibrant green growth.

“We are still dealing with the after-effects of this fire and will be for some time,” he said. “And that’s OK — fire is part of the ecosystem. It is natural.”

What wasn’t natural was wildfire policy and management over the past century, when fire was treated like an invading army. Following the infamous 1910 fires, which ravaged over 3 million acres of forest in northern Idaho and western Montana and were likened to hell on earth, the Forest Service enacted what was known as the “10 a.m. policy.” This unrealistic, dangerous and misguided new order demanded that all wildfires had to be extinguished by 10 a.m. — the day after detection.

Over the coming decades, this fire-suppressing policy also fueled tremendous unbalance in the forest, particularly in terms of age diversity among tree species. In other words, the forest was old.

“We know now with science that they should not have done it the way they did,” Mills said. “But when they did it, in their minds they thought it was the right thing to do.

“It is a part of our history.”

As a result of that war-like fire suppression policy, most forests in the West skipped burn cycles, creating unbalanced, non-diverse tree stands that have become more susceptible to not only future mega-fires, but insects and disease. A warming planet is not helping matters.

“Climate change and fire suppression have really exacerbated our insect and disease outbreaks,” said Mills. “When you have a forest that should have naturally burned but it skipped a burn cycle — that forest will go through a disturbance cycle.”

Locally, the impact of insects and disease can be seen forest wide, not just in the burn.

Beginning in the late 1990s, the mountain pine beetle ravaged lodgepole pine stands in the Sawtooth Valley and Stanley Basin. By 2010, the insects had killed “60-80 percent of mature lodgepole pine” in those areas of the forest, Mills said.

Battling the beetle

Following the Beaver Creek Fire, another beetle reared its ugly head in the Ketchum Ranger District: The Douglas-fir beetle.

This invasion became particularly problematic, and visible, on Bald Mountain. Since firefighters were able to prevent both the Castle Rock Fire and the Beaver Fire from reaching the ski area, “Bald Mountain became an island of forest green,” Mills said. And that lush, green, unburned timber was a dinner bell for the bark beetle following the Beaver Creek Fire.

“When you’re a living being and your only desire is to eat and mate, you’re going to go where the food is,” Mills said. “And that was on Bald Mountain.”

It took the bark beetle a few years after the fire to establish themselves on the ski slopes, which are home to mostly Douglas fir trees — the bark beetle’s food source — including some pre-settlement, legacy trees that are over 400 years old.

“Those legacy trees were targeted in particular by the Douglas Fir bark beetle because they are large and have enough food source and surface area for breeding,” Mills said. “A lot of those legacy trees died, unfortunately.”

Mills said about 15% of trees on Bald Mountain perished, beginning in 2016 and peaking in 2018-19.

“As a forester, this was super concerning,” Mills said. In response, the forest service began to annually apply anti-bark beetle pheromone to trees on Baldy.

Additionally, dwarf mistletoe, a parasitic flowering plant that kills trees by slowly draining them of food and water, is wreaking havoc on Baldy. Roughly 80 percent of trees on the mountain have been at least partially damaged by the parasite, Mills said.

In an era of heightened concern and uncertainty exacerbated by climate change, how does the forest service combat such a variety of issues?

“It is a challenge and something I work at on a daily basis,” said Mills, who seems as personally passionate about the forest as he is professionally. “The best strategies are over a landscape level — increasing age-class diversity among forested stands.

Smaller, younger trees do not have the girth to support beetles — both as a food source and for mating, Mills said.

“The more we increase our stand diversity, the better we are at resisting the effects of wildfire, disease and climate change,” he added.

Managing a ’new normal’

Mills said the Sawtooth National Forest has a three-pronged approach to forest management: Improve forest health; reduce hazardous fuels; and restore the forested stands.

Some of those goals are achieved through reforestation. Last winter the forest service conducted a post-fire analysis of burned stands, “and we found that we have about 40,000 acres that are in need of reforestation across the Sawtooth National Forest,” Mills said.

This is achieved through planting, seeding, thinning and controlled burns. But one of the greatest allies the forest service has comes from what some would consider an unlikely source.

“Loggers are a key part — we work with them all the time,” Mills said. “They harvest and we get that valuable forest management restoration product as an end.

“We couldn’t do forest management work without the loggers.”

These aren’t “logs on trucks,” Mills said, referring to large industrial scale logging. They are mostly mom and pop operations.

“It’s all small businesses — wives working with their husbands,” said Kelly Nichols, a support services specialist with the Sawtooth National Forest. “They’re great. We love seeing them, and they help a ton.”

Added Mills, “Even if wood fiber was obsolete, we would still have the need for timber harvest to help with forest management.”

Despite all the issues on the Sawtooth National Forest, which Mills said generally isn’t in any worse shape than other Western forests, the usage remains high. Visits skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While those numbers have stabilized in the past couple years, Mills doesn’t expect the forest’s popularity to wane.

“I’d say we’re in a new normal — a lot of people know about this place,” Mills said, adding that the forest and the SNRA are special. “Why would you go to Grand Teton National Park when you can come here?”

