TWIN FALLS — The Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday will consider special use permits for two new indoor recreation facilities in Twin Falls.
The commission has its regular meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E. The board has seven public hearings lined up for consideration following the approval of minutes and nomination of a chairman.
Here’s a peek at what public hearings are on the agenda:
- Carleen M. Duncan is requesting a special use permit to operate a home occupation at 1333 Bitterroot Drive.
- Luke Mickelson with Bearded Axe has requested a special use permit to operate an indoor recreation facility at 246 Third Ave. S. Mickelson wants to turn a former warehouse into an ax-throwing gym.
- David Wilcox has requested a variance from the street centerline setbacks for Fillmore Street and Caswell Avenue for property at the northeast corner of that intersection.
- The Circus LLC is requesting a special use permit to operate an indoor recreation facility at 324 Hansen St. The business would have group exercise classes and dance instruction.
- Country Auto Inc. has requested a special use permit to operate an automobile sales and repair and/or service facility at 430 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., the former home of Moxie Java Tuscany.
- Geronimo LLC is requesting to vacate platted easements within the Canyon Park subdivision at the 2000 block of Neilsen Point Place.
- WS&V LLC has requested a special use permit to construct multiple fourplexes on a single lot at 1265 Cheney Drive W.
