Try 3 months for $3
Twin Falls City Hall

City Hall is seen at dusk Aug. 6 in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday will consider special use permits for two new indoor recreation facilities in Twin Falls.

The commission has its regular meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E. The board has seven public hearings lined up for consideration following the approval of minutes and nomination of a chairman.

Here’s a peek at what public hearings are on the agenda:

  • Carleen M. Duncan is requesting a special use permit to operate a home occupation at 1333 Bitterroot Drive.
  • Luke Mickelson with Bearded Axe has requested a special use permit to operate an indoor recreation facility at 246 Third Ave. S. Mickelson wants to turn a former warehouse into an ax-throwing gym.
  • David Wilcox has requested a variance from the street centerline setbacks for Fillmore Street and Caswell Avenue for property at the northeast corner of that intersection.
  • The Circus LLC is requesting a special use permit to operate an indoor recreation facility at 324 Hansen St. The business would have group exercise classes and dance instruction.
  • Country Auto Inc. has requested a special use permit to operate an automobile sales and repair and/or service facility at 430 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., the former home of Moxie Java Tuscany.
  • Geronimo LLC is requesting to vacate platted easements within the Canyon Park subdivision at the 2000 block of Neilsen Point Place.
  • WS&V LLC has requested a special use permit to construct multiple fourplexes on a single lot at 1265 Cheney Drive W.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments