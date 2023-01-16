Be prepared for avalanches when snowmobiling in the backcountry

Winter storms in Idaho’s high country bring opportunity for snowmobilers to get out and explore.

But each snowfall brings with it the danger of avalanches.

Most people who like to play in snow in the mountains have a picture in their mind of terrain and conditions that have high risk for avalanche. But avalanche danger can exist in seemingly harmless conditions, Idaho Snowmobile Program coordinator Rich Gummersall told the Times-News.

“Anytime you leave the trailhead in Idaho you’re in avalanche terrain,” Gummersall said. “By definition, avalanche danger is anything above 30 degrees, which is really pretty shallow.”

For the last 18 years, Gummersall has taught avalanche safety classes around the state for Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.

Each year, about 1,000 people attend one of the 45 free courses the program offers, he said. But, still, plenty of others roll the dice by heading out into the backcountry without rescue gear.

“When you look at just the sheer number of fatalities, out of the last seven fatalities, six of them didn’t have safety equipment on them,” Gummersall said.

To help spread awareness of avalanche dangers, and to give hands-on training on how to perform avalanche rescue, the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation snowmobile holds classes in different towns around Idaho almost every weekend through the winter.

The classes are free, made possible by the 49,000 snowmobiles registered with Parks and Recreation every year.

Classes in the Magic Valley include a two-day class in Burley beginning Friday, Jan. 20, and a class in Twin Falls beginning Friday, Feb. 3.

Each of the two-part classes start with a classroom session on Friday, followed by field training on companion rescue on Saturday.

Gummersall said attending a hands-on course is considered essential training for anyone who plans to motor around the backcountry.

“Adults are tactile learners, they’ve got to touch it, they’ve got to do it, start building that muscle memory,” Gumersall said. “We’ve got to get out and get our hands on it and feel the process.”

Such training is invaluable because, in the event of an avalanche, a person buried in snow must be found and extracted within 15 minutes to have a statistical chance of survival.

“Literally you are the initial rescue party,” Gummersall said.

In the time it would take to call Search and Rescue, and for the time it would take Search and Rescue to arrive and begin rescue operations, that 15-minute window will almost certainly have closed.

In Idaho, three avalanche centers in Idaho provide forecasts and conditions that can be used to assess risks.

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center in Sun Valley, the Payette Avalanche Center in McCall and the Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center in Ponderay each issues an avalanche danger assessment and forecast for their respective zones.

Using avalanche forecasts and conditions reports, as well as getting training to recognize ground conditions, people heading into the backcountry stand a better chance of identifying and avoiding dangerous areas, Gummersall said.

A schedule of dates and locations for upcoming avalanche companion rescue courses, along with course registration can be found at the IDPR Snowmobile Program website.