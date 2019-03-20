BOISE — The Idaho Recreation and Tourism Initiative, a coalition of state and federal agencies working with non-profit groups to promote recreation and tourism opportunities, is changing its Be Outside Idaho grant cycle for 2019-2020.
The new grant cycle will assist grant recipients by offering a longer period of time to complete projects — aligning better with school-year activities and seasonal weather impacts and with improved coordination of IRTI funding for the grants program.
Key dates will be:
- Aug. 26 — grant application period announcement
- Sept. 30 — application deadline
- Oct. 10 — grant award notification
- Nov. through July 2020 — project implementation
- July 17, 2020 — grant reports due
Be Outside Idaho grants, funded by initiative partners, are awarded to Idaho schools, government entities and non-profit organizations that encourage youth and their families to get outdoors, including projects that focus on outdoor recreation and natural resource education.
Be Outside Idaho grant recipients completed projects statewide for the 2018-2019 period, such as the local Wood River Middle School Outdoor Program to ensure outdoor learning and adventure programs for students of diversity and low-income families.
For more information about IRTI, email meggan@studiompublications.com.
For more information about Be Outside Idaho, go to beoutsideidaho.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.