TWIN FALLS — Don’t toss that Christmas tree.
The Twin Falls County Parks and Waterways Department has a better plan to dispose of those dead spruce, fir and pine leftovers from the holiday.
Director Rick Novacek is asking that folks give their retired trees — with a $5 suggested donation to the College of Southern Idaho’s horticulture program — to the county parks department, where the trees will be chipped and used for mulch on county properties such as County West and landscaping at the county courthouse.
The parks department will take whole trees — just be sure to remove all the ornaments and lights — from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 4 and Jan. 5. at 1234 Highland Ave., Twin Falls. Horticulture students will chip the trees, Novacek said.
Trees don’t belong buried at the landfill, Novacek said, especially when it can be turned into a win-win for two beneficiaries. Novacek and Chance Munns, assistant professor of horticulture at CSI, came up with the idea to raise money for the college’s horticulture program.
Southern Idaho Solid Waste will also take whole trees, says environmental manager Nate Francisco, at its landfill at 1050 W. 400 S. off U.S. 30 east of Murtaugh. The tipping fee for wood products is a $5 minimum to $37.50 per ton.
The waste district’s wood waste program will accept tree branches and lumber year-round if kept separate from trash, Francisco said. The wood is recycled into mulch and sold back to the public.
“Clean, green yard waste,” such as branches and shrubs, is recycled separately from lumber, he said, but both are used for landscaping mulch. Lumber is also sold for livestock bedding.
Trash collection services such as Western Waste Services and PSI Waste Systems don’t pick up whole trees at the curb, nor do wood products in their waste streams get recycled. Christmas trees are treated as any other trash, however, if cut up in three-foot lengths and are placed in the trash collection bins.
In Rupert, a long-held tradition continues in January as the Rupert Fire Department holds its annual community hot dog roast and Christmas tree bonfire.
“The fire department has been doing this... I honestly don’t know how long,” Chief Roger Davis told the Times-News. “I know it’s been going on since the 70s, but I can’t say when and where it started.”
Davis, who has been with the fire department for 28 years, expects a large crowd at the bonfire at noon on Jan. 26.
If Rupert residents leave stripped trees at the curb, the garbage trucks will pick them up on their regular routes, or folks in the country can drop them off near the swimming pool at Neptune Park anytime before the bonfire, he said.
“We’re quite excited,” Davis said. “We’ve also got that new ice-skating rink at Neptune Park. We’ll have hot dogs and hot chocolate — all free to the public.”
