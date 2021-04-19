Battling invasives: Yellowstone National Park sees progress and setbacks in effort to protect native cutthroat trout

“We’ve eliminated all recruitment from that site the last two years,” Koel said.

The program plans to complete environmental assessments on some of the other spawning sites in coming years to attack the fish before they become adults.

“If we can kill these embryos at these sites in the fall, when the entire lake trout population is depending on the production from those limited sites, we can get to a point where we are treating a majority of those — all of a sudden that becomes a lot easier than later trying to net them as adult fish all over the lake and in all depths of the lake,” Koel said.

Sweet and Koel point to a trip in the Thorofare region of the park in 2019 as signs that lake trout suppression is paying off. A pack trip into this backcountry follows the main lake tributary, the Yellowstone River.

“It’s very encouraging,” Sweet said. “Those cutthroat are back in that headwaters of the Yellowstone River. The ones we were catching are almost certainly migratory fish out of the lake because they were large fish. … They were 18 to 20 even 22-inch fish. These were big adult cutthroat that run up into the system out of the lake.”