BASE jumping from the Perrine Bridge

TWIN FALLS — Brandon Groux, a BASE jumper from Montana, does a front flip off the west side of the I.B. Perrine Memorial Bridge on Friday afternoon, June 10, 2022, in Twin Falls.
Last Tuesday, Antonio Gallegos, 27, and Reyes Ruben Duran, 21, both from Burley, were arrested on charges of 1st Degree Murder, Conspiracy to commit Murder and Conspiracy to Deliver Marijuana.
TWIN FALLS — A BASE jumper was injured Friday after his parachute became entangled jumping from the Perrine Bridge, the Twin Falls County Sher…
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
From Murtaugh Street to Castleford Street, Southern Idaho Pride took to Main Avenue on Friday to strut their stuff.
Air travelers through Idaho this summer will have more flight choices for making cross-country trips, with Delta Air Lines expanding service between Boise and the nation’s busiest airport.
What happened at Twin Falls High School on the night of May 17, 1965?
Opinion: It’s getting tougher to find qualified teachers willing to work in Idaho. Not that anyone should be surprised. In its survey of more than 90 Idaho school districts, the Idaho State Board of Education found more than 700 teacher vacancies went unfilled by people who had earned a teaching certificate.
Beginning Thursday, contractors with the City of Twin Falls will replace a damaged traffic signal at the intersection of Blue Lakes Boulevard N. and Addison Avenue.