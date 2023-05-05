Twenty BASE jumpers gathered Wednesday morning at the Perrine Bridge, but it wasn’t to take daring leaps off the span. It was to cover up graffiti.

The Idaho Transportation Department provided the paint and rollers, while the thrill-seekers performed the labor.

It was nice to have the volunteers, said Anne Marie Peacock, ITD public information officer. The state owns the bridge and is responsible for its maintenance, including covering up the work of vandals.

The service project “keeps our crews from having to come here to paint,” Peacock said, “and instead they can stay out in the field and focus on repairing the roads.”

The service project, under the north end of the bridge, was meant to show the Twin Falls community appreciation for having the bridge available for their sport, said professional BASE jumper Sean Chuma, who helped organize the project through social media.

It wasn't just local BASE jumpers who came to paint, but people from Texas and a couple of jumpers from Italy showed up as well, Chuma said.

It is the second time the BASE jumpers have worked with ITD.

And the half-hour it took to cover up graffiti wasn’t a sacrifice, Sam Cousins of Twin Falls said.

“This is my home, too,” Cousins said.

The Perrine Bridge might be the only bridge in the nation where people can BASE jump year-round without a permit.

“The local BASE jumpers have a good reputation with us," Peacock said. "They are good stewards of this bridge so when they reached out to us we were more than happy to partner with them.”