BASE jumper's chute fails, jumper finds ride to hospital without notifying SIRCOMM

TWIN FALLS — A caller reported seeing a parachute floating in the Snake River on Tuesday, sending multiple agencies to rescue the BASE jumper, the sheriff's office spokesperson said Wednesday.

"The caller stated she did not see a person in the water, just a chute," Lori Stewart with the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office told the Times-News.

The call came in at about 2 p.m., Stewart said. County deputies, Magic Valley Paramedics and Twin Falls Fire Department responded to the Perrine Bridge.

Deputies stood at the top of the canyon watching the water and looking for witnesses, while a deputy retrieved the sheriff's office boat.

Neither St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center nor St. Luke's Jerome reported any recent injuries at the time, Stewart said.

"As the search continued a witness told officers he saw an adult male climb out of the canyon, get into a vehicle and drive off," she said. The witness said the man needed help getting out of the canyon and appeared to be injured.

At 2:30 p.m., the BASE jumper arrived at the emergency department at St. Luke's Magic Valley.

The sheriff's office urges folks to inform SIRCOMM if they no longer need emergency services.

"Personnel from multiple agencies responded to this incident, taking valued resources from other calls," Stewart said. "With a phone call from the injured party, one deputy could have retrieved the chute from the water without tying up other first responders."

Please call SIRCOMM 735-1911 or Twin Falls City Dispatch at 208-735-4357 or 3-1-1 from a cellphone to report an incident.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0