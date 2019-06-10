{{featured_button_text}}
TWIN FALLS — A BASE jumper was injured in the Snake River Canyon Monday afternoon.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office received a call about the incident at 1:13 p.m., according to sheriff's spokeswoman Lori Stewart. The BASE jumper landed hard on the south side of the canyon, east of the Perrine Bridge.

"Five to six people assisted this person onto a backboard and carried him to a boat," Stewart said. The boat took the jumper to the dock at Centennial Park. He was then taken by private vehicle, presumably for treatment at an area facility, Stewart said.

The rescue boat and team from the sheriff's office was cancelled before they arrived on scene, Stewart said.

No names have been released in the incident.

