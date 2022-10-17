 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

BASE jumper injured when he overshoots landing site, hits rock

  • 0
Gliding down from the bridge

A BASE jumper floats to the canyon floor below Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — A BASE jumper was injured Monday evening after overshooting the landing site below the Perrine Bridge and hitting a rock, police say.

The adult male was flown to a Boise hospital after suffering an injury to a leg and his head, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Sgt. Ken Mencl said, adding that the jumper was from out of the area and apparently not acquainted with the landing zone.

Air St. Luke’s, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and Magic Valley Paramedics responded to the 5:58 p.m. incident. Mencl said the injuries were not life-threatening.

Mychel Matthews is the managing editor at the Times-News. Contact Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com or 208-735-3233.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Hearing aids are now available over the counter across U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News