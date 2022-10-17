BASE jumper injured when he overshoots landing site, hits rock

TWIN FALLS — A BASE jumper was injured Monday evening after overshooting the landing site below the Perrine Bridge and hitting a rock, police say.
The adult male was flown to a Boise hospital after suffering an injury to a leg and his head, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Sgt. Ken Mencl said, adding that the jumper was from out of the area and apparently not acquainted with the landing zone.
Air St. Luke’s, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and Magic Valley Paramedics responded to the 5:58 p.m. incident. Mencl said the injuries were not life-threatening.
Mychel Matthews is the managing editor at the Times-News. Contact Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com or 208-735-3233.