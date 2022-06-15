BASE jumper injured in accident

TWIN FALLS — A BASE jumper was injured Friday after his parachute became entangled jumping from the Perrine Bridge, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said.

The man hit the water hard and was rescued by a few kayakers and the sheriff's boat, spokesperson Lori Stewart said Tuesday. The call came in at 4:50 p.m.

Reports of the man receiving CPR are false, Stewart said. The man was conscious and airlifted to a hospital in Boise.

Friends on Facebook identified the jumper as Esteban Jesterez, aka Steven Jester, known as "Jester." According to his Facebook page, Jesterez is doing well and recovering. He suffered a black eye and a few broken ribs.

The Times-News interviewed Jesterez in 2019 about his love for Base jumping. Jester started BASE jumping in 1987, and in 2019, reported he had BASE jumped 4,000 times.

“A lot of people try to make it a spiritual thing,” he previously told the Times-News. “I don’t try to make it complex. It just makes me feel good.”

