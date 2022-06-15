 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

BASE jumper injured in accident

  • 0

TWIN FALLS — A BASE jumper was injured Friday after his parachute became entangled jumping from the Perrine Bridge, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said.

The man hit the water hard and was rescued by a few kayakers and the sheriff's boat, spokesperson Lori Stewart said Tuesday. The call came in at 4:50 p.m.

Reports of the man receiving CPR are false, Stewart said. The man was conscious and airlifted to a hospital in Boise. 

Friends on Facebook identified the jumper as Esteban Jesterez, aka Steven Jester, known as "Jester." According to his Facebook page, Jesterez is doing well and recovering. He suffered a black eye and a few broken ribs. 

The Times-News interviewed Jesterez in 2019 about his love for Base jumping. Jester started BASE jumping in 1987, and in 2019, reported he had BASE jumped 4,000 times.

“A lot of people try to make it a spiritual thing,” he previously told the Times-News. “I don’t try to make it complex. It just makes me feel good.”

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Brazil police find remains in Amazon, suspects confess in search for U.K. men

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News