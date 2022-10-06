BASE jumper injured after drifting into canyon wall

TWIN FALLS — First responders rescued a BASE jumper Wednesday after he drifted into the canyon wall, police say.
The man, from Twin Falls and in his 40s, jumped off the Perrine Bridge at about 5:15 p.m. and ended up striking the rocks on the north side of the canyon and getting hung up about 150 feet above the canyon floor, Jerome County Sheriff's Lt. Chad Kingsland said. He suffered a leg injury and was transported to the hospital.
Rescue teams rappeled from the canyon rim, secured the man and moved him to the river's edge, from where he was taken to Centennial Park and then to the hospital.